RAF Mildenhall PDC kickstarts new continuum

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England - The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Professional Development Center kicked off the new Enlisted Force Development Model, with the Joint Enlisted Foundations Course 300 here from July 8th to the 12th.



The JEFC 300 takes Airmen through five days of training, offering foundational skills and knowledge for Airmen to conform to standards, customs, and courtesies. The course gives Airmen guidance by enhancing their focus on having high efficiency within their workplace.



Along with the 300-level course, the professional development center has also launched 500-level and 700-level courses, for noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers respectively. Airmen are required to take these courses prior to attending their respective tier’s formal professional military education.



“The foundational courses are important because they bridge the small gap between some key points in an Airman’s career,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Long, 100th Force Support Squadron professional development center facilitator. “The 300-level course gives our junior enlisted the chance to learn, develop, and build upon some of the foundational competencies they have acquired up to this point before they get the opportunity to attend Airman Leadership School.”



The JEFC 300 facilitates the journey to developing the competency of Airmen, preparing them to lead individuals and teams and understand the guidelines of supervision.



“This course helped me set up my future career in the Air Force by giving me resources and explanations of how we can use those resources when we become supervisors,” said Katie Mullikin, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Specialist.



According to the Enlisted Force Structure booklet, Airmen power the world’s greatest Air Force, fueled by their innovation, leadership, followership, mentorship, training, and development. The Air Force aims to develop Airmen helping them to adapt to the military lifestyle and become skilled trainers and leaders.



The Air Force Publication Doctrine 1 states that Leadership is the art and science of motivating, influencing, and directing Airmen to understand and accomplish joint force commander objectives.



The Enlisted Force Development Model replaced the former base-level professional enhancement seminars in October 2023. Base developmental advisors instruct Airmen on having a deep understanding of the enlisted force structure, the Air Force core values, and the enlisted joint PME.



All three levels of the JEFC’s curriculums focus on further leadership development and how leaders guide and oversee their organizations.



“An environment focused on developing and managing the talents of our Airmen is key for their ability to thrive and reach their full potential,” said former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Deliberate development of the enlisted force is a mission imperative and must be a top priority for anyone who is expected to lead – from front-line supervisors to commanders.”