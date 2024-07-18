NY National Guard Airmen and Soldiers aid in Rome recovery from tornado

Photo By Master Sgt. Barbara Olney | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 174th Attack Wing clear debris in...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Barbara Olney | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 174th Attack Wing clear debris in Rome, New York on July 17, 2024 along side city employees. The New York National guard deployed 25 Airmen from the 174th Attack Wing , based at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, to help clear debris left by a July 16, storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney) see less | View Image Page

ROME, New York- The New York National Guard sent 60 soldiers and airmen to Rome, NY on July 17 to 19 to aid in debris removal after a tornado hit the city the evening of July 16.



The 174th Attack Wing, based at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base deployed 25 Airmen, while the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, headquartered in Utica, deployed 25 Soldiers. An additional 10 Soldiers were responsible for supporting the mission.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who visited Rome on July 17, declared a state of emergency which enabled her to mobilize National Guard personnel and provide state resources to the city more rapidly.



The storm also hit areas in Central New York and the Albany Area, although Rome suffered the most damage, according to state officials.



Working in teams of five, the 174th Airmen helped clear branches and tree limbs from yards, driveways, and walkways. Some of the large debris items had been blocking people in their homes.



Additionally, the 174th sent their five-member debris clearance team which operated two skid steers and dump truck to clear roads.



Tech. Sgt. Alexander Parent, Rome resident who is assigned to Eastern Air Defense Sector said the storms impact was immense.



“As soon as it stopped, we came out to the front porch and saw our neighbors on their front porch. We were just yelling over to see if everyone was fine.”



He and his close neighbors moved through everything, making sure everyone was alright, and the elderly residents making sure they were not trapped inside, Parent said.



Parent, who was not on the state active duty response, said he was grateful to know that the City of Rome had help.



Rome Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Liddy Rome Fire Department said that the scope of the damage was tremendous.



The department had responded to various calls, including a collapsed building, Liddy said.



The priority of work was clearing main roads so first responders could get through the city, and making sure it was done safely, Liddy said.



Liddy said that there were many challenges in responding to such a large disaster because “It stresses the manpower…trying to rotate and keep everyone fresh.” but at the end he said was grateful to have the airmen help move clear the path for emergency responders.



Master Sgt. Nathan Roczen, a part of the debris clearance team said that the mission was a good one.



Roczen valued “being as available as we can and being eager to help out where we can.”