    Historic Flight: MH-65 Delta's Final Journey Commemorated with Formation Flight Over Wright Brothers' Memorial

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Story by Missy Mimlitsch 

    Aviation Logistics Center

    Historic Flight: The second-to-last MH-65 Delta in the USCG fleet took its final flight on 04 April 2024, before entering its disassembly phase at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). To commemorate its remarkable decade-long service, the Delta flew in formation with its latest-generation counterpart, the MH-65 Echo, circling ALC and visiting the Wright Brothers' Memorial at the Outer Banks.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:03
    Story ID: 476589
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
