Seventh Air Force conducts F-16 Super Squadron test to optimize combat capability

Seventh Air Force has begun initial aircraft and personnel movements for a temporary shift in U.S. F-16 placement on the Korean peninsula as part of a test intended to optimize combat capability and increase readiness in support of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and the larger Indo-Pacific region.



Starting this summer, the 36th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base will gain nine F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base. This brings the total number of assigned aircraft in the 36th FS to 31, creating a “Super Squadron” which will participate in a year-long test to evaluate its impact on sortie generation, maintenance, manpower, and logistic requirements, with the ultimate goal of maximizing combat effectiveness.



“This test is an opportunity for us to see if squadrons of this size increase our training effectiveness while also increasing our combat capability if deterrence fails,” said Lt. Gen. David. R. Iverson, 7th AF commander and U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander. “While we execute this test, we understand these changes may present some challenges for our Airmen and Families. We are working to mitigate those impacts while also increasing our readiness and war fighting capability.”



The aircraft will be transferred with 150 aircrew and combat support personnel accompanying. The remaining F-16s at Kunsan AB will continue to participate in routine, regularly scheduled training events to continue strengthening interoperability and sharpen the combined readiness of ROK and U.S. forces.



Seventh Air Force is committed to ensuring the peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and this effort to accelerate change demonstrates our combined commitment to the defense of the ROK against any threat or adversary.

