USS Frank Cable Recognizes Guam Liberation Day

By: MC2 Wendy Arauz, USS Frank Cable



Hagåtña, Guam – Crew members assigned to the Emory S. Land Class Submarine Tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) joined the local community in commemorating Guam’s 80th Liberation Day.



Guam Liberation Day is celebrated annually on July 21st. It commemorates the day when United States military forces landed on Guam to liberate the island from Japanese occupation during World War II. This holiday honors the sacrifices made by the people of Guam and the U.S. military personnel who fought to free the island.



The Office of the Governor of Guam, along with the Mayors’ Council of Guam (MCOG) and the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), announced the theme for the 80th commemoration of Guam’s Liberation in a press release published on April 23, 2024.



“‘Todu i Tiempo i Pås Para Hita’ serves not only as a theme but as a fervent prayer—a prayer for enduring peace, boundless prosperity, and unbreakable unity for all who call Guam home,” said Governor Leon Guerrero. “It encapsulates the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of every person who calls Guam home, echoing across generations as a testament to our shared heritage and collective destiny.”



Guam was captured by the Japanese in December 1941, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. From that point, the island was heavily fortified and served as a strategic outpost for the Japanese forces in the Pacific. In time, the U.S. fought to retake Guam. This battle was marked by intense combat, in which U.S. forces—primarily comprised of U.S. Marines—faced difficult terrain, strong defenses and determined Japanese resistance that resulted in significant casualties on both sides.



After weeks of heavy fighting, the U.S. Forces successfully liberated Guam on August 10, 1944. The recapture of Guam was a significant strategic victory for the allies, providing them with an important base for further operations in the Pacific.



The liberation of Guam marked a point in the Pacific theater of World War II and demonstrated the determination and bravery of the American and Guamanian forces involved in the operation.



After the liberation, the people of Guam celebrated with parades, ceremonies, and festivities to honor the American troops who had liberated the island. There were also religious services held to give thanks for the liberation and to remember those who lost their lives during the Japanese occupation.



Pacific Daily News published an article on June 18, 2024, stating that the Guam Mayor’s Office decided to host a three-day Liberation Day celebration this year, which will consist of a Mass, memorial, block party and fireworks. The Pacific Historic Parks will also host a unique virtual reality experience (VR) designed to bring to life the invasion, occupation and liberation of Guam. The article went on to note that the VR program will incorporate storytelling and an immersive experience to a broader audience by featuring oral histories of war survivors according to event organizers.



Gov. Leon Guerrero, quoted in the Guam Daily on June 21st, said she was impressed by the virtual World War II experience.



“I tried it, it is amazing,” said Leon. “It’s one of those things, you guys probably have this at home. You put it on and … it’s like you're virtually there, three-dimensional; it’s like you are experiencing the actual occupation and invasion and everything.”



Liberation Day is a celebratory occasion for the people of Guam to honor and remember those who endured the trying times of the occupation as well as those who lost their lives.



A contingent of Frank Cable Sailors will be marching in the Liberation Day Parade to commemorate the important contributions of the people of Guam and service members who participated in the liberation of Guam. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.



