3d Medical Command Deputy Promoted to Brigadier General

On June 15, 2024, former Col. Kathleen Clary was promoted to brigadier general in the company of family, friends, and colleagues at Mount Marty University, in Yankton, South Dakota. Brig. Gen. Clary’s promotion ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support), and Col. Scott Valley administered the oath of office.



BG Clary’s husband, Col. Seth Pederson, led the ceremony as the master of ceremonies and her rank was pinned on by her daughters, Natalie Clary and Rachel Clary, and her brothers, Joseph Bares and Gary Bares, both veterans of the U.S. Navy. BG Clary also received the Flag of the United States from her lifelong friend Kathy Boska.



BG Clary was happy to celebrate this promotion at Mount Marty University, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing before beginning her Army career. BG Clary is serving as the Deputy Commanding General of the 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support), were she previously served as the Chief of Operations, in Forest Park, Georgia, and commanded the Operational Command Post, Forward, in Kuwait.



Images from BG Clary’s promotion ceremony can be found here.



https://www.flickr.com/photos/mountmarty/albums/72177720318022307/with/53800215256/



Photos provided by Mount Marty University.

