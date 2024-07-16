Realty specialist selected as February employee of the month

Photo By Braden Simmons | Mike Berry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District realty specialist speaks...... read more read more Photo By Braden Simmons | Mike Berry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District realty specialist speaks with realty specialists Marianne Rivera and Angela Jones, July 17, 2024. The Nashville District recently announced Berry as the February employee of the month. (USACE Photo by Braden Simmons) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has selected Mike Berry as the Employee of the Month for February. Berry, a Realty Specialist, was selected for his diligent and impactful work in the Real Estate Office.



Berry previously worked in real estate for the Tennessee Department of General Services before arriving at the USACE Nashville District in 2020. In his five years with the real estate office, Berry has worked on projects ranging from securing leases for government use, to compensating homeowners for properties on floodplains, to providing support for displaced field offices.



“After the December 2023 tornado damage, Mike was a huge help in providing timely support for the displaced field offices at Old Hickory,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green.



Green also said Berry was able to secure agreements between the Corps and the private lessor that were achieved at a price beneficial to the Corps and US taxpayers. Berry attributes part of his success in his current position to his previous experience in real estate, as well as excellent leadership in the real estate office.



Berry’s efforts in these projects are part of the reason why he was selected for this award.



“I think it’s a great honor. I was really shocked by it. However, I’ve really enjoyed my time here and hopefully I can finish up my career here,” Berry said.



Berry said he has been given a lot of responsibility and trust in his abilities that have helped him showcase his skill set.



As a Nashville native, Berry’s favorite aspect of the job is going out and meeting with the people he’s helped in the community where he grew up.



“It also helps that I’m from here and so the areas that I work in, I actually grew up in so it’s a full circle type of moment,” he said.



Berry noted that even though he has been in the district for around five years he’s still meeting other employees in the district whom he says are part of what makes working for the district so special.



