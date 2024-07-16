Open House set for July 23 for public review of Canton Lake Master Plan Revision

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House July 23, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Canton Elementary School Gymnasium, State Hwy. 58 South, Canton, OK 73724 to present information to the public about the revision of the current Canton Lake Master Plan.



The open house will provide information about the Master Plan revision content and process and a general schedule. Attendees can view current land use classification maps and USACE personnel will be available to answer questions.



The current Canton Lake Master Plan was approved in 1975 and needs revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and the USACE management policy. Key topics that will be discussed in the revised Master Plan include revised land use classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special issues such as invasive species management, and threatened and endangered species habitat.



Revision of the Master Plan will not detail the technical or operational aspects of the lake related to flood risk management, the water conservation missions of the project, or the shoreline management program, which specifies what private uses are permitted along the shoreline. The Master Plan study area will include Canton Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resources in USACE fee-owned property.



The USACE defines the Master Plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. It defines how the resources will be managed for public use and resource conservation.



A 30-day public comment period will begin July 23, 2024, and end August 22, 2024. During this time, the public can submit comments, suggestions, questions, and concerns to USACE staff at the open house, mail them to the Canton Lake Manager, 64600 North 2466 Road, OK 73724, or email them to CESWT-OD-NR@usace.army.mil. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Information provided at the open house, including the existing Master Plan is also available on the Tulsa District website: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/



