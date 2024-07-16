Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College

Newport, R.I. -- Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted the CNO Futures Game at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, July 16-17.



Franchetti emphasized the need for leaders across the Joint Force to think, act, and operate differently, and seek ways to integrate conventional capability with hybrid, unmanned, and disruptive technologies, because tomorrow's battlefield will be incredibly challenging and complex.



“It is our duty to plan for the future and ensure our Fleet is always ready to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war,” said Franchetti. “The Navy is never going to fight alone. We will work hand-in-hand with our Joint teammates and Allies and partners. To that end, I challenge you to have an open mind and think about the capabilities, people, and broader warfighting ecosystem across the Joint Force that we’re going to need to effectively carry out our missions.”



Futures Game is organized by the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development Vice Adm. Dan Dwyer.



“The Navy uses events like the CNO Futures Game as part of our ongoing analytic efforts to shape and inform naval strategy, analysis, operational concepts, and warfighting requirements,” said Dwyer. “By examining potential future states, we can characterize the operational problems the Navy will face today and tomorrow as well as what roles the Navy may be asked to perform in support of our national security. Events like the CNO Futures Game support this process and allow us to better characterize future challenges.”



Robust wargaming and analysis underpin Navy efforts by providing analytic rigor and a comprehensive examination of strategic and operational concepts to support CNO decision making on the most consequential issues facing the Navy.



“We know our enduring functions: sea control, power projection, deterrence, maritime security, and sealift, but it is our ability to test alternative concepts, reinvigorate analysis, and explore future force structure options that will enable us to field a force capable of responding to all threats–anywhere and anytime,” said Franchetti.



As a critical component of the Navy's Analytic Master Plan (AMP), the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) is designated by the CNO as the Navy's pillar lead for wargaming. NWC spearheads efforts to integrate all research activities within the naval wargaming enterprise and facilitates the promulgation and integration of research findings across the naval analytic community.



Wargaming has been integral to NWC since 1887. While the tools and technology used in simulations have evolved over the past century, the value of wargaming in maritime leadership development remains strong. Today, NWC conducts more than 50 gaming events per year, ranging in variety from complex, multi-sided computer-assisted games to simple, single-sided seminar games.



This was Franchetti’s first time hosting the Futures Game as CNO. She hosted the Futures Game in 2023 as Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

