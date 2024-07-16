Strengthening Community Relations at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i

Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Commander addresses community leaders and military personnel...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Commander addresses community leaders and military personnel at a social event celebrating partnerships between the Army and local Hawaiian communities. The gathering showcased the strong bonds forged during the commander's tenure and highlighted ongoing initiatives in cultural preservation and environmental stewardship. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaiʻi — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii bid aloha to Col. Steven McGunegle at an island-wide community social event, celebrating his tenure as garrison commander and the strong relationships he built and fostered with local communities.



The July 16 gathering brought together a diverse group, including members of the Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation, state legislators, and representatives from various local organizations including neighborhood boards, civic clubs and non-profit groups.



McGunegleʻs remarks emphasized the importance of the century-long relationship between the Army and Hawaiʻi's communities. "This is what it's really all about — being together and working together," he said.

With a combined population of nearly 100,000 under his command and numerous amounts of services, directorates and the like, McGunegle highlighted two interrelated obligations going forward for the esteemed group of guests: national defense and preservation conservation. He stressed the Army's commitment to both, saying, "Our commitment is to adhere to both of those kuleana."



Under McGunegle's leadership, the garrison made significant strides in cultural and environmental stewardship. He spoke passionately about preserving cultural sites within Army installations across Hawai’i, and increasing access for cultural practices.



"There are absolutely fascinating cultural sites that exist inside the fence lines," McGunegle said. "We're responsible for maintaining these sites, but we're also working towards increasing access because it's a resource that benefits the entire community."



McGunegle also highlighted the Army's economic impact on Hawaiʻi, estimated at $5 billion annually. However, he emphasized that the relationship goes beyond economics, focusing on mutual growth and positive impacts on culture and the ʻāina.



The outgoing commander praised community leaders for their dedication, singling out long-standing partnerships like the Waiʻanae Military and Civilian Advisory Council (WMCAC) est. 1974 on the Westside of O'ahu. "Rocky, I can't thank you and your team and that community enough. It's just impressive," he said, referring to a senior member and leader from WMCAC present at the event.



As he prepares to hand over command to Col. Rachel Sullivan, the first wahine (female) to serve as Hawai'iʻs Garrison Commander, McGunegle encouraged continued dialogue between the Army and local communities. "We really do want to hear from the community," he said, "and have a chance to say mahalo, to welcome you, to feed you, and to have a chance to sit and discuss."



McGunegle's legacy at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i will be remembered for his commitment to strengthening community ties, preserving Hawaiʻi's cultural heritage, and balancing the needs of national defense with environmental stewardship.



This Community Social underscored the Army’s commitment to fostering strong community bonds and highlighted the positive impact of these partnerships on both military and civilian communities.