Blue Angels Test Mobile Arresting Gear at Camp Grayling for Cherry Festival

GRAYLING, Mich. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels conducted their inaugural test and certification of the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) at Camp Grayling Army Airfield on June 26, 2024 in preparation for their performance at the National Cherry Festival Air Show in Traverse City, which took place on June 29-30, 2024. The MAAS was specifically brought to Camp Grayling to support the Blue Angels for this event.



The MAAS is critical for the safe landing of high-performance aircraft like the Blue Angels' F/A-18 Hornets. These systems, which include hook cables and barriers, are essential for stopping aircraft within a short distance, ensuring safety in emergency situations. Regular maintenance and testing, such as the exercises conducted at Camp Grayling, are vital to keep the system operational.



“When the National Cherry Festival Airshow Director contacted us about the possibility of using the Grayling Army Airfield for their Mobile Arresting Gear, we didn’t hesitate to assist,” said Col. Scott Meyers, Commander of Camp Grayling. “We were happy to play a small part in making sure the Blue Angels could perform at the festival this year. It’s important to the community and businesses, and who doesn’t love the Blue Angels?”



The decision to use MAAS at the Grayling Army Airfield instead of Traverse City Airport was due to the secure military proximity to the air show, ensuring optimal support for the Blue Angels. The public was invited to watch from outside the secure military gates as Blue Angel aircraft #7 successfully engaged the aircraft arresting cable, coming to a smooth stop on the runway.





“As part of the 33rd National Cherry Festival Air Show, we are required to install a MAAS to support our headline performer, the Blue Angels,” said Christian Smith, National Cherry Festival airshow director. “Camp Grayling and the Grayling Army Airfield graciously stepped up to support the MAAS installation. Without this arresting gear, the festival would not qualify to host the Blue Angels. We are very grateful for the support from the entire team at Camp Grayling.”



Camp Grayling, the largest National Guard training site in the U.S., offers extensive training facilities and a secure environment for military operations. Its proximity to Traverse City provides a strategic advantage for events like the National Cherry Festival airshow. The community gathered in large numbers to watch the event, sharing their excitement on social media.



Master Warrant Officer Jason Robinson, of the Canadian Armed Forces, which placed the arresting gear, praised the collaboration. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Camp Grayling’s personnel and the Grayling community. This experience has been great for our team, and we hope it continues.”



For the first time, Camp Grayling, through the Michigan National Guard, participated in the National Cherry Festival Air Show with Army and Air National Guard aircraft. This collaboration highlights the importance and capability of Camp Grayling as a pivotal training and operational support center in Northern Michigan.