    PRANG Airman receives national recognition

    PRANG Airman receives national recognition

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett, a public affairs specialist with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives a first-place certificate in the Multimedia Product category of the Air National Guard Media Awards Competition, presented by Tracey O' Grady-Walsh, director of Public Affairs for the National Guard Bureau, during the National Guard's annual Public Affairs Training Workshop Conference at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia, July 11, 2024.

    For the second consecutive year, an Airman with the 156th Wing, PRANG, was recognized nationally for participating in the ANG Media Awards competition, where Airmen and civilians employees across the 50 U.S. states and four territories submit communication products to compete in various categories.

    “The national recognition of our public affairs Airmen in consecutive years is a validation of our organization’s culture of respect, professionalism, and empowerment,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general-air, PRANG. “Empowerment is when an Airman performs at the highest production level, thanks to our senior non-commissioned officers' investment in their development, exemplified by Airman Jewett's outstanding performance.”

    Last year, 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto, 156th Wing public affairs officer and Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa, 156th Wing public affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, earned recognitions in the ANG Media Award competition, marking the first time Puerto Rico National Guard members have received these honors in their respective categories.

    “We are extremely proud of the outstanding performance of Airman Victoria Jewett and our public affairs office,” said Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing. ”As PRANG Airmen, we are honored to receive this important recognition from the National Guard Bureau for the second year in a row.”

    PRANG Airman receives national recognition
    PRANG Airman receives national recognition
    PRANG Airman receives national recognition

