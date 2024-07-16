110th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion Joins Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas — The 110th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion marked a significant milestone as it officially uncased its colors and integrated into the ranks of Fort Bliss during an uncasing and assumption of command ceremony at the installation, July 16, 2024.



The event symbolized the battalion's formal accession into Fort Bliss, enhancing the installation’s capabilities with advanced intelligence and electronic warfare expertise.

The battalion brings a wealth of experience in intelligence gathering and electronic warfare tactics, positioning itself as a vital asset within the division's operational framework. This strategic integration aligns with the Fort Bliss commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge force prepared to meet modern challenges.



"The Soldiers are excited to be part of an organization that is now just standing up," remarked Command Sgt. Maj. Apryl Williams, command sergeant major of the 504th. "They realize that they're coming to an organization that they're going to actually help build and get off the ground and be a part of history."



The integration of the 110th IEW comes at a pivotal time as Fort Bliss continues to enhance its readiness posture and operational effectiveness in response to global security challenges. The addition of the battalion underscores the installation’s commitment to adaptability and innovation in an evolving operational environment.



“What they're going to bring is the intelligence capability to help not only the 1st Armored Division, but they will help with the fight for the overall corps,” said Williams.

Intelligence and electronic warfare are seeing greater demand across the formation as the nature of how nations fight wars and use information shifts.



"I'm glad they are embedded in the division, I think they're going to help the commander understand the battlefield, which is the primary purpose of an IEW battalion, to increase understanding," said Col. Benjamin C. Pry, Commander of the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. "I love to see them embedded with the division, because that's the best way they can become good teammates."

Not being a strictly kinetic asset, special attention will be paid to ensuring commanders understand how to properly utilize IEW on the battlefield.



“We understand there are challenges with it but from the top down we all recognize that this is also a fantastic opportunity,” said Lt. Col. Casey Fulton, the Commander of 110th IEW Battalion. “I think that's going to be our greatest strength is our ability to come together and take care of each other and the mission simultaneously.”



With the uncasing ceremony complete, the 110th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion stands prepared to support Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division mission with its advanced capabilities, ensuring readiness and resilience in defense of the nation's interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 16:52 Story ID: 476450 Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US