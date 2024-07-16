Michigan Air National Guard Airman Fulfills Dream of Service Later in Life

LANSING, Mich. – Technical Sgt. Neal Flowers’ journey to the Michigan Air National Guard is a testament to the power of determination and the belief that it’s never too late to follow one’s dreams. Flowers exemplifies how Airmen are much more than their uniforms, balancing military duty and a thriving civilian career.



In his late twenties and early thirties, Flowers faced a harsh reality check with the deaths of two family members. These losses served as a stark reminder that life is fleeting. It was then that the idea of joining the military began to take root. Despite being in his thirties, an age many consider too late to start a military career, Flowers felt an undeniable calling.



“There was always a persistent feeling in me that I needed to serve my country,” Flowers said. “It wasn’t just about timing; it was about fulfilling a long-held aspiration to give back and a deep sense of patriotism that I couldn’t ignore.”



After discussing his aspiration with his wife, Flowers decided to take the plunge, initially enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2010. After serving in the Army Reserves for two years, and having a two-year break in service, Flowers chose to enlist in the Michigan Air National Guard, attending Air Force basic training in 2014 at the age of 40. Determined to get in shape, proving that age is no barrier to achieving his fitness goals, he enlisted the help of a sixty-something bodybuilder and personal trainer. Training alongside clients of all ages, Flowers discovered that real strength begins in the mind.



“Training with him was eye-opening,” Flowers said. “He had clients of all ages, all determined to make positive changes. It was a constant reminder that age is just a number.”



Prior to enlisting, Flowers was the owner of an Information Technology (IT) business in Ferndale, Mich. for over a decade, and attributes his business prowess to his perseverance and “never quit” attitude. Balancing his business with military responsibilities posed new challenges, but his unwavering determination saw him through.



Currently, Flowers is a cyber operations specialist serving as a drill status Guardsman (DSG) at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. The Alpena CRTC is a key facility for the MIANG, providing advanced training and readiness resources to prepare units for deployment and operational missions. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the preparedness and effectiveness of U.S. military forces.



In his cyber role, Flowers utilizes his civilian IT skills to contribute to his team. Being a member of the MIANG is demanding yet rewarding, with a strong sense of camaraderie among the Guardsmen. Flowers describes his colleagues as some of the best, down-to-earth people he’s ever met.



“I’m grateful to be part of this team,” Flowers said. “They are not just colleagues but friends, and we share a mutual respect and dedication to our mission.”



Continuing his development, Flowers and his son both utilized benefits of being a Guardsman by using the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program (MINGSTAP) to attend college simultaneously. In May 2024, Flowers earned his bachelor’s in business administration degree, demonstrating that learning and growth are lifelong pursuits.



To those considering military service, Flowers offers words of encouragement. “Whether you’re fresh out of high school or in your forties, our country needs good people of all kinds to join. Every job in the military is honorable, and it’s a team effort to achieve mission success,” he said. “The pride in wearing the uniform is priceless.”



Flowers’ message is clear: it’s never too late to make a change. “Young or old, you have something to contribute,” he said. “Our great country is worth defending, and it’s an honor to serve alongside such great people.”



Flowers’ dual roles as a Guardsman and business owner have had a significant impact on his community. Through his business he provides essential services, helping local businesses and individuals protect their digital assets. His military service, meanwhile, contributes to the national security framework, ensuring that vital cyber operations are maintained and secure.



Technical Sgt. Neal Flowers stands as a reminder that dreams have no expiration date. His story is one of resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of a higher calling. As he continues to balance his military and civilian roles, Flowers aspires to inspire others to follow their dreams and serve a higher purpose.



For more information about serving in the Michigan National Guard, visit https://minationalguard.dodlive.mil/

