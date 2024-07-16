Unveiled: minted USMC coins for 250th anniversary

TRIANGLE, Va. – The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the U.S. Mint unveiled a trio of commemorative coin designs honoring the 250 years of Marine Corps service and sacrifice during a minting ceremony July 17, 2024, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.



“Next year will mark 250 years of the Marine Corps making Marines and winning battles on behalf of our great Nation,” said the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith. “These coins represent the cultural significance of our Corps and will directly contribute to the telling of our history and preserving our institution in the hearts of future generations.”



The last coin minted in honor of the Marine Corps was for the Corps’ 230th anniversary in 2005, and the generated funds enabled the construction of the NMMC, where the 250th commemorative coins were officially revealed.



“This is a way for everyone in America to recognize the importance of 250 years of what the Marine Corps means to this country,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, the president and CEO of the MCHF.



The images on the coins, he said, cover 250 years of “every Marine is a rifleman.” The gold coin depicts the Marine Corps Color Guard while the flag raising of Iwo Jima is on the silver coin, and the clad coin features two Marines: one dons the continental uniform of 1775 with a musket, and the other in modern-day camouflage utilities wielding a M4 service rifle.



On July 26, 2023, President Joe Biden signed into law the 250th Marine Corps Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act following its passing through congress, authorizing the minting of over 1 million commemorative coins.



“It’s so special for each of us, because there is so much care that goes into the design of these coins,” said Kristie McNally, the deputy director of U.S. Mint, regarding all the people involved in the design process of the coins. “It’s exciting to actually get to share them with the public.”



All surcharges generated from coin sales will support the MCHF and the NMMC’s future educational, historical, and cultural programs that preserve, showcase and educate the public on Marine Corps history, traditions and culture.



The commemorative coins become a part of the next year’s national celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, and this set will be the only commemorative coins minted in 2025.



Specifically, the signed legislation authorized the Department of Treasury to mint 50,000 five-dollar coins, 400,000 one-dollar coins, and 750,000 half-dollar coins.



“I am grateful to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, congressional leaders, and all those who made this coin possible,” said Smith. “We are honored that they would bestow this symbol of appreciation upon us.”



To view the Marine Corps’ 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coins, please visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/commemorative-coins/us-marine-corps-250th-anniversary.



Sales will be available early 2025, at https://www.usmint.gov/.

