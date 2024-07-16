Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Awarded DoD Award for Financial Management

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Story

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's Command Operations Budget Team has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller Financial Management Team Award for Contributions to Taxpayer Dollar Optimization.

    Team members include: Dan Prian, Samuel Reisinger, Sean Kane and Jenna Adams.

    Out of 152 nominations across 22 levels and six categories, the NAVSUP WSS team stood out for their dedication and hard work. They conducted a comprehensive zero-based budget review, resulting in savings of $7.1 million and the realignment of $21 million.

    This achievement highlights the team's commitment and underscores NAVSUP's role in promoting financial accountability within the Department of Defense. The N82 Command Operations Budget Team's efforts are a testament to innovative and effective funds management.

    Awardees will be recognized during the annual awards ceremony at the Department of Defense Financial Management Conference scheduled for Aug. 26-27, 2024, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and a special event at the Pentagon on Aug. 28, 2024.

