Port Chester, New York Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2024) A Port Chester, New York native and 2020 graduate of Port Chester High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Fireman Joel Ramirez Carlo is an Electrician’s Mate. According to The Bluejacket Manual, Electrician’s Mates are responsible for the operation and repair of a ship’s power and electrical equipment. They also maintain and repair power and lighting circuits, distribution switchboards, generators, and motors. Ramirez Carlo said that his favorite part of the job was troubleshooting because he likes hands-on work and fixing equipment.



“As a kid, looking out a window and seeing a lightning bolt strike just did something to my brain, and in a way, I guess being an electrician makes me feel like I can control that phenomenon,” Ramirez Carlo said. “I knew I wanted to work with electricity, plus I heard the rate translates well to the civilian world.”



Ramirez Carlo joined the Navy in December 2021 to see new things, meet new people, and gain new experiences. He was assigned to Howard in October 2022. Howard is homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.



“I used to have a hobby of leaving base, choosing a direction, and walking that direction until the sun went down,” Ramirez Carlo said. “I would find unique locations and areas to see. Doing all that made me love the fact that most of Japan is walkable.”



Ramirez Carlo said that he is trying to grow more knowledgeable in his rate. His goal is to one day be the person that people go directly to for help with electrical issues. He said he’s grateful that he was assigned to Howard because he made some good friends.



“The fact that I can travel to Japan, Bali, and Thailand is something I thought I would never be able to do,” Ramirez Carlo said. “The Navy gave me the opportunity to see the world.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

