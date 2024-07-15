Women, Peace, and Security Symposium 2024, For the Warfighter

Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Forces Korea hosted its second Tri-Command Women, Peace, and Security Symposium,...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Forces Korea hosted its second Tri-Command Women, Peace, and Security Symposium, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 9-10. The theme for the 2024 symposium was Operationalizing WPS for the warfighter: Using WPS to Help Fight and Win. The team’s goal this year was to continue promoting the meaningful contributions of women in the defense and security sectors on the Korean Peninsula while working toward initial operational capability for USFK’s WPS program. see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS – U.S. Forces Korea hosted its second Tri-Command Women, Peace, and Security Symposium, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 9-10. The theme for the 2024 symposium was Operationalizing WPS for the warfighter: Using WPS to Help Fight and Win. The team’s goal this year was to continue promoting the meaningful contributions of women in the defense and security sectors on the Korean Peninsula while working toward initial operational capability for USFK’s WPS program.



The purpose of the event was to provide opportunity for dialogue and action among international security practitioners and through-leaders to better understand our complex and dynamic security environment. It was to align the WPS efforts with national and Department of Defense policies as well; examining women’s influence and experience as stakeholders and catalyst of change alongside men.



“Integrating WPS principles into our operations is not just about compliance”, said Maj. Gen. John Weidner, chief of staff United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea. “It’s about enhancing our readiness and operational effectiveness. Diverse perspectives strengthen our mission and promote stability in the region”.

In June 2020, the DoD published its strategic framework and implementation plan which focuses on three Defense Objectives and as required by law, reported its annual progress on meeting these objectives to Congress.



Defense Objective 1 – The DoD exemplifies a diverse organization that allows for women’s meaningful participation across the development, management, and employment of the Joint Force.

Defense Objective 2 – Women in partner nations meaningfully participate and serve at all ranks and in all occupations in defense and security sectors.



Defense Objective 3 – Partner nation defense and security sectors ensure women and girls are safe and secure and their human rights are protected, especially during conflict and crisis.



Since the 2023 symposium, the Tri-Command has made significant strides in several areas that follow the three Defense Objectives. They have increased the number of personnel trained in Gender Advisor and Gender Focal Point roles, developed and implemented new procedures for reporting and investigating sexual violence, and UNC Headquarters has strengthened its collaboration with the broader WPS community.



“Our partnership with Indo-Pacific Command has been particularly fruitful, allowing us to share tools and standards and improve our operational assessments”, said Dr. Jason Seol, USFK J5 WPS Director. “Our aim today is to build on these improvements and address the remaining gaps.”



USFK has tailored the broad DoD directives into three specific objectives to enhance mission effectiveness, by fostering an inclusive environment, promoting women’s participation in conflict management, and protecting women and girls during conflict and crisis.



Why does this matter? When women are involved at all levels of talent available to us, we leverage the full spectrum. Diverse teams bring varied perspectives and solutions to complex problems, improving decision-making and operational outcomes. The integration of WPS principles into their operations isn’t just a matter of policy compliance; it is essential to follow the commanders four lines of effort.



To better work within the commander’s lines of effort, WPS has also created a campaigning map that outlined their key objectives which serve as a guide for their initiatives.



Prepare for Contingencies – Establish working groups, issue directives, and ensure our plans and orders reflect WPS principles.



Strengthen Allies and Partnerships – Collaborate with INDOPACOM and participate in international consultations to share tools and standards.



Enhance Public Perception and Trust – Develop public affairs guidance, increase public exposure, and enhance the profile of WPS through events.

These lines of effort are designed to integrate WPS into the Tri-Command operations comprehensively, ensuring they are prepared for any contingency and can effectively support their allies and partners.



“Together, we can make lasting changes that benefit our commands and our mission”, said Seol. “Let’s use this symposium to advance our WPS initiatives and ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”