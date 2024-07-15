Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District Commander signs agreement with Saco Officials for Shoreline Erosion Mitigation project

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Story by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    New England District Commander Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE sat with Mayor Jodi MacPhail and Saco Public Works Director Patrick Fox to sign a Project Partnership Agreement on Jan. 30, in Saco, Maine.

    The Project Partnership Agreement is a binding agreement between USACE and the city of Saco to move forward with the design and construction of a $45 million Section 111 Shoreline Erosion Mitigation project.

    The proposed project includes the construction of a 750-foot-long stone spur jetty and an estimated 300,000 cubic yards of sand beach fill, with future sand renourishment on a 10-year cycle.

    The spur jetty intends to reduce the overall wave energy arriving at Camp Ellis Beach and seaward material removal from the beach.
    This project is intended lessen the main jetty’s impact on accelerating and intensifying erosion and storm damage in Camp Ellis. The next steps are to develop a detailed schedule for design and construction of this multi-year project.

