From training to readiness: Air Force and VHA enhance emergency preparedness together

Photo By Airman Monique Stober | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristin Hancox, a dental technician assigned to the 6th Medical Group, performs chest compressions on a manikin during a simulation-based training at MacDill Air Force Base Florida, July 12, 2024. The course was a joint collaboration between the Office of Veteran Affairs and the Air Force. The participants were trained on dental emergency management and special procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Airmen from the 6th Medical Group alongside educators from the Veterans Health Administration participated in a Joint Emergency Preparedness training here July 11-12, 2024.



“You can’t put a price tag on the training that our Airmen are getting here,” said Lt. Col. Brent Waldman, the 6th MDG dental flight commander. “When it comes to emergency management, whether it be your 100th time or your first time, there is always something new to learn.”



The course was a joint collaboration between the VHA and the Air Force. The participants were trained on dental emergency management and special procedures.



“The Veterans Health Administration wants to help more with active duty,” said Dr. Mary Sturgeon, a dentist with the VHA. “This training is a good opportunity to do that and maintain the readiness of their own teams.”



Participants learned how to apply principles of medicine, pharmacology, and physiology to prevent and manage emergencies.



“The VHA recognizes the benefit of joint simulation training events to leverage expertise and experience from all our faculty and learners,” said Dr. Elizabeth Nunez, a VA dentist and simulation educator. "When we train together we multiply the benefits to service members and veterans.”



The simulation-based training was funded by the Simulation Learning, Evaluation, Assessment, and Research Network (SimLEARN), which is the VHA's program for simulation in health care training.



“SimLEARN funded us all to come here because they feel there is value in building relationships with the DoD,” said Dr. Mary Sturgeon.



While helping build those relationships the Joint Emergency Preparedness training worked on combining the strengths of the VHA and the DoD to create one fluid machine.



“It was great to have these real life scenarios and to get this refresher training,” said Maj. Mega Margapuram, a dentist assigned to the 6th Medical Group. “It has opened our eyes to some of the things that the clinic can improve upon.”