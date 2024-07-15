Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eight-year-old cancer fighter honored as 35th Pilot for a Day

    Photo By Patrick Griffith | Sean Harris, a Maryland State Police Aviation Unit AW139 helicopter pilot, shows his...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Story by Patrick Griffith 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Clyde Hicks, an eight-year-old from Severna Park, Md., was honored as the Check-6 Foundation’s 35th Pilot for a Day, July 10.

    Clyde was diagnosed in December with a grade two intramedullary spinal astrocytoma and grade two neuroblastoma, and is currently receiving treatment at Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

    His parents and younger sister joined Clyde on a full agenda, visiting various units and meeting Airmen and civilians supporting Andrews’ missions. This included stops with the 1st Helicopter Squadron, 459th Air Refueling Wing, 113th Wing, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Station One, Maryland Police Aviation Unit, air traffic control tower and a 316th Security Support Squadron military working dog demonstration.

    Clyde’s mother, Shelley Hicks, said the family had been focused on having “the positives outweigh the negatives,” and the visit to the base contributed to fulfilling that goal.

    “Tomorrow is treatment day, so it worked out perfect,” she said, noting Clyde’s favorite part was the military working dog demonstration. “It was amazing! It was just a different experience being up close and learning how everything works and how the whole base is connected.”

    The Check-6 Foundation has hosted children battling serious illnesses at Andrews and other military facilities since 2004. Hicks said their social worker at the hospital knew Clyde and his sister were interested in space and aviation and nominated him for the program through the foundation’s website.

    Christian Okoye, a retired NFL running back who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, and U.S. Air Force Capt. John Dansby, 113th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, served as Clyde’s wingman.

    Dansby, involved with the Pilot for a Day Program since 2021 as a point-of-contact for the 113th Maintenance Group, said it was an honor to step up this time as Clyde’s wingman because his mother-in-law has also been battling cancer and underwent successful surgery the day before in New York.

    “To culminate the day seeing the smiles on Clyde and his family’s faces as we have been navigating our own journey was the perfect alignment,” he said. “I was determined to be a wingman yesterday despite the competing priorities at the moment.”

    Clyde was honored as the 35th Pilot for a Day, and the Check-6 Foundation arranges events at Andrews twice a year.

