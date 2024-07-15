Brig. Gen. Curl excited to lead as new commanding general

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson welcomed its new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, July 11 at Warrior Field.

At the assumption of command ceremony, Fort Johnson leadership, Soldiers, state and local representatives, civilians and friends and Family watched on as the colors were passed to Curl from Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, FORSCOM deputy commanding general and reviewing officer of the ceremony.

The passing of the colors represents a transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another.

The colors were passed back to JRTC and Fort Johnson Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson for safekeeping.

Smith began his address by recognizing Curl and his Family, community leaders, Department of Defense civilians, participating units and leadership on the field.

“The motto here is ‘Forging the Warrior Spirit’, but it’s so much more than just a motto … it’s a mindset we have here in the Fort Johnson community,” Smith said.

“Jason Curl has lived that motto. Throughout his career, he’s trained formations to fight and win from platoon to division level and deployed leg formations from company to battalion level in combat. Most recently, he’s served as a director of operations for Iraq and Syria for Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve.”

Smith said Curl learned valuable lessons in the last year about joining coalition warfare, which will help him contribute immensely to the JRTC and Fort Johnson mission.

“Jason, you have the full trust and confidence of our Army senior leaders. I wish you the best of luck as you transition and grab the reigns of this installation in its critical mission,” he said.

Curl opened his remarks by thanking Smith and Gen. Andrew Poppas, FORSCOM commander, for their trust in his leadership abilities. He thanked Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, previous commanding general of Fort Johnson, and his Family for their commitment and dedication to Fort Johnson as well. Curl also thanked his own Family.

“To the Soldiers, civilians and Families of JRTC and Fort Johnson, I am privileged to join a team renowned for its professionalism, resilience and commitment,” Curl said. “Your hard work and sacrifices are the backbone of our operations and the foundation of our success.

“I am eager to work alongside each of you, learn from you and lead with the same spirit of excellence that you demonstrate every day.”

Curl conveyed how honored he is to take command of JRTC and Fort Johnson as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.

“I’m confident in our collective ability to overcome any challenge. Together, we will continue to build on the proud legacy of this installation and ensure our Soldiers are prepared to meet the demands of today, as well as the uncertainties of tomorrow.”

Curl concluded his speech by thanking everyone for their warm welcome and his eagerness to lead as JRTC and Fort Johnson’s new commanding general.

