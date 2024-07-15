U.S. Soldiers Embark on Cultural Tour throughout Poznan to Strengthen NATO Ties

POZNAN, Poland — A group of U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison-Poland and V Corps participated in an enriching cultural tour through the historic city of Poznan July 13, 2024. Organized to enhance the Soldiers' understanding of Polish history and culture, the tour featured visits to the Enigma Museum, Fara Church, and the Croissant Museum. More than 35 personnel were in attendance including U.S. Soldiers, civilians and contractors from Camp Kościuszko and outstations in Swietoszow and Karliki, Poland.



Maja van den Berg, a community liaison at U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, organized the tour and agenda for the entire day. Van den Berg provided insightful explanations about several key locations in downtown Poznan, emphasizing their historical significance.



“One of my main tasks is to provide a cultural program to our Soldiers and civilians with an uplifting message behind the lines,” said Van den Berg. “That was my joy to see Soldiers from different units and bases and civilians enjoying the fellowship and the day off spent together here with us in Poznan.”



Her detailed commentary set the stage for the group’s visit to the Enigma Museum, the first major stop on their itinerary. Here, attendees learned about the Polish codebreakers who played a role in deciphering the Enigma code during World War II. History and pop culture often focuses on the British cryptographers in charge of the project, neglecting the critical contributions Polish mathematicians like Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki and Henryk Zygalski. The museum's exhibits highlighted their ingenuity and bravery, offering the U.S. tourists a deeper appreciation of their NATO allies' contributions to the war effort.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Connie Huff, the first sergeant of the 1863rd Financial Management Support Detachment, attended this cultural tour and saw these sites the very first time. Being part of finance operations for the military, she was fascinated by cryptography and the process of developing and delivering codes and messages.



“I knew Maja was going to be a great guide because she makes things both fun and educational,” said Huff.



Following the Enigma Museum, the group proceeded to Fara Church, a stunning example of architecture in the heart of Poznan. The famed shrine is dedicated to the Virgin Mary and is one of the city's most recognizable historical landmarks. The attendees were treated to an organ concert, providing a reflective and inspiring experience. Van den Berg explained the significance of the imagery and structures within the church as well, connecting the attendees with the spiritual and artistic traditions of Poland.



Next was the Croissant Museum, where participants learned about the history and secrets of the legendary St. Martin croissants. The visit included interactive sessions with hands-on experience in the production of the croissants. Here, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Batiah King, the first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 317th Military Police Battalion, participated directly in the demonstration. She got to apply the unique filling used for the croissants and roll it up in the exact horseshoe-like shape.



“The entire tour with Maja was wonderful,” said King. “It was nice to ask someone questions who has lived here and knows the area very well.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Suzanna Hutin, who supported the tour by maintaining accountability throughout the day, underscored the importance of such cultural exchanges.



“My favorite part of the tour was visiting the Croissant Museum and learning more about the quirky history and traditions of our host city of Poznan,” said Hutin.



The day concluded with an early dinner with an authentic Polish two-course meal that included local dishes like żurek soup, duck with steamed yeast buns, dumplings, fried potatoes, and red cabbage. The final meal was an opportunity for all the attendees to relax after the long day of festivities and discuss together the impacts of the trip.



“Thank you to the RSO, USO and Red Cross for hosting such events to sustain Soldiers' morale and provide opportunities to learn more about our NATO Allies,” said Hutin.

