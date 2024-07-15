Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities

More than 140 Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel are slated to partner with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) for the FY24 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) July 31 to Aug. 8, 2024, at the Guam Community College located at 1 Sesame St, University of Guam, 96921, Guam.



The scheduled walk-in hours for the pop-up clinic – with possibility of an earlier cut off time if the clinic reaches its capacity limitations for the day – are July 31 to Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 to 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as Aug. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. (All times are Chamorro Standard Time.)



The FY24 Guam Wellness IRT clinic will not be open on Sunday, Aug. 4.



The IRT mission – a Department of Defense (DOD) military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories – aims to improve community health and wellness through collaboration with local organizations, providing services specifically requested by the communities they travel to.



“The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services look forward to serving the people of Guam in partnership with the U.S. Military,” said Theresa Arriola, Guam DPHSS acting director. “The department is excited to participate in this medical training mission for a second time and are looking forward to providing at no-cost medical services to the people of Guam. We’re thankful for this collaborative effort and look forward to more to come with our military partners.”



The FY24 Guam Wellness IRT serves a dual purpose, offering essential training to military personnel while extending crucial medical services, including no-cost medical evaluations or physicals, dental care, immunizations, comprehensive eye exams with prescription glasses and patient education to underserved communities.



“I believe this will be a good partnership with the Guam community,” said Air Force Major Denise Fox, this year’s Guam Wellness IRT officer-in-charge. “I believe that moving forward we’ll be able to partner for future missions. It’s integral – especially in the region that we are in for the Pacific – to be able to provide that mission essential training that our members need and also give the healthcare that the Guam residents need as well.”



The event includes simulated field conditions, preparing personnel for deployment and humanitarian operations in austere environments. They will undergo deployment and readiness training, critical mission training, and logistical simulations for military and civilian humanitarian operations and healthcare delivery during crises.



Media may request access to a media-specific tour of the FY24 Guam Wellness IRT pop-up clinic at the Guam Community College. The media tour is scheduled for Aug. 7 from 8 to 8:45 a.m., followed by a media interview session. To attend the media tour or for more information about the FY24 Guam Wellness IRT mission, contact Air Force Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora via email at jaime.ciciora.1@us.af.mil or phone at (480) 335-2584.



For any media queries directed at Guam DPHSS, contact Don Sulat, public information officer, via email at don.sulat@dphss.guam.gov or phone at (671) 922-2563.



Downloadable content available post-event on the “Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)” feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/airforcereserveIRT

You may also follow our social media accounts at the following:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AirForceReserveIRT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforcereserveirt/

IRT Website: https://irt.defense.gov/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:20 Story ID: 476277 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, by MSgt Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.