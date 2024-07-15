JBAB celebrates opening of sixth Family Child Care home

Photo By Hayden Hallman | Kameron Cox, son of Krista Cox, rests on a bean bag chair while his mother gives a...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | Kameron Cox, son of Krista Cox, rests on a bean bag chair while his mother gives a home tour to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, following the opening of the newest Family Child Care home at JBAB, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2024. One of the incentives of the Family Child Care Home program is that providers could be eligible to get paid for taking care of their own children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – On a warm July day, a gold ribbon flutters in the wind. The ribbon, taut with tension between two poles, was also taut with anticipation, ready to be cut. The Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling community gathered to celebrate the opening of its sixth Family Child care home, which is a significant milestone for child care services on the base. With a snip of the scissors, more of JBAB’s children can receive quality care.



This event not only marks the growth of the Family Child Care program, but also aims to raise awareness about the program's benefits for military families and providers.



Teresa Quinn-Vesely, Flight Chief of Child and Youth Programs at JBAB, highlights the importance of the new addition.



“We are celebrating our sixth Family Child Care home today and bringing awareness to our Family Child Care program,” said Quinn-Vesely proudly. “This program is an extension of our child and youth programs, allowing spouses of military members to earn income by creating their own home business as a child care provider.”



The FCC offers a variety of incentives for providers to properly compensate them for their involvement. Some incentives include income for watching their own children, food subsidy allowances, recruitment bonuses for recruiting other FCC providers and a lending library to access materials for child care.



Krista Cox, a FCC provider whose home took part in the ceremony, has constantly been juggling the responsibilities of parenthood while searching for a part time job since her husband joined the Air Force 14 years ago.



“I am already taking care of my children anyway and our house is normally the catch-all for neighborhood kids,” grinned Cox. “So, when I heard about this program, it was a perfect fit to add additional income, just like a second job.”



The opening of the sixth home represents a significant achievement for the base as it is another step toward FCC’s goal of 10 this calendar year. According to the FCC, each home is staffed with qualified individuals who are passionate about the well-being of the community’s children. The quality of care and child safety is a top priority for the program.



“Providers must complete 24 hours of annual training, including first aid, CPR, child abuse prevention, positive guidance and developmentally appropriate practices,” Quinn-Vesely assured. Providers are also inspected throughout the year by multiple official installation offices to ensure they are complying to Department of Defense standards.



U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing, attended the ceremony and underscored the importance of the event.



“The opening of our sixth Family Child Care home is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our community,” said Crowley. “These homes provide crucial support for our military families, offering flexible and reliable child care options that meet their unique needs. Our goal is to ensure every family has access to quality care, and this program is a key part of that mission.”



Looking ahead, the base community is optimistic about the continued growth of the FCC. As they strive to reach the goal of 10 child care homes, the dedicated providers reflect a quality program.



Cox rejoiced that watching the children in her care learn from each other is her biggest inspiration. “Being military, there is so much diversity and it is fantastic seeing that reflected in my household. I am constantly thinking, why didn’t I do this sooner?”



There may be more gold ribbons fluttering in the wind around the installation as JBAB continues to expand its child care options. The snipping of these ribbons with comically large scissors, followed by a roar of applause, signifies steps forward in supporting the needs of military families, ensuring they have access to quality, flexible and affordable child care.



For those interested in registering for the program, either as a provider or to enroll their child, they can register through militarychildcare.com.