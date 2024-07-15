Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard's Last MH-65D Dolphin Lands at ALC, Completing Fleet-Wide Upgrade to Enhanced E Variant

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Story by Missy Mimlitsch 

    Aviation Logistics Center

    On 1 May 2024, the Coast Guard’s last MH-65D Dolphin helicopter landed at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC). This marks the culmination of the Coast Guard’s upgrade of the Dolphin fleet from the D variant to the digitally and structurally enhanced E variant. CG-6589 was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska before being flown across the country to ALC. The Delta variants flew 440,217 hours, completed 29,122 Search and Rescue sorties and rescued 6300 people.

