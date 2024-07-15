Last Operational HC-144 Alpha Undergoes Major Upgrades and Takes First Test Flight at Aviation Logistics Center

2313, the last operational HC-144 Alpha inducted at Aviation Logistics Center (ALC), took its first test flight 18 June 2024 after being upgraded to the Bravo configuration. Arriving at ALC in October 2023, it is the final asset of the 18 aircraft fleet to receive the Ocean Sentry Refresh (cockpit systems upgrade) and Minotaur Mission System installation (the latest mission sensor suite), significantly enhancing the Coast Guard’s capacity to carry out its missions in the maritime domain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US