Brig. Gen. Joseph G. Lock takes command of Special Operations Command Europe

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven G. Edwards, the outgoing Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) commanding general, transferred command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph G. Lock during a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks on July 15.



U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, presided over the ceremony and spoke of the mission entrusted to Lock: “You’re inheriting a command that is located at the forefront of our nation’s mission. There just couldn’t be a more important time. The events of the past two years have jolted us awake. The war in Ukraine has served as a terrible reminder of the large-scale wars throughout history and a reminder that they can occur again today.”



Lock most recently served as Military Deputy Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation at Department of the Army Headquarters (HQDA), G-8, and was responsible for the independent assessment, integration, and synchronization of the Army Program and Army’s Program Memorandum (POM). Brig. Gen. Lock’s previous General Officer assignments include: Commanding General, Special Operations Joint Task Force Central; Commanding General, Over the Horizon Counterterrorism Command; and Assistant Commanding General, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).



“Under the dedicated and reliable leadership of Brigadier General Lock, SOCEUR will continue to prosper,” said Edwards. “With over 25 years spent in the special operations community, his expertise, ethics, and leadership is key for the future success of SOCEUR’s efforts in supporting higher headquarters’ priorities. I have no doubt that he will excel in his new role as SOCEUR commander.”



Edwards took command of SOCEUR in 2022. Prior to this assignment he worked as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Edwards, who began his career as an Army Warrant Officer, is retiring after 33 years of service.



“I want to personally thank Major General Edwards for his leadership during the past two years here at SOCEUR,” Lock said. “His dedicated service to all allies and partners and the unique cultures they bring to our theater has fostered an inclusive operational footprint. I am honored to be a part of this dynamic command that continues to work throughout the theater, preserving security during this critical time.”

