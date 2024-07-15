CNIC Installations Offer TAP, VTAP Classes for Service Members

WASHINGTON – Just as those who join the Navy must attend boot camp to become a Sailor, the same holds true for those who leave active duty and transition back to civilian life. That is why Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSC) offer Transition Assistance Program (TAP) classes to help service members make a smooth transition back to civilian life.



In compliance with the Department of Defense Instruction 1332.35, brick-and-mortar TAP workshops are the DoD preferred method of service delivery; however, the transition assistance curriculum is provided in physical classrooms and virtual platforms. Virtual TAP (VTAP) is geared towards, but not limited to Sailors whose duty locations are in remote or isolated geographic areas, undergoing short-notice separation, or in accordance with Chapter 58 of Title 10, U.S.C., and cannot access physical classroom curriculum in a timely manner.



According to CNIC’s TAP Program Analyst, Dr. S. L. Walker, TAP has become more critical than ever for service members transitioning out of the military.



“Civilian employment opportunities are constantly evolving and can be daunting for many service members returning to civilian life,” she explains. “TAP equips transitioning service members with the adaptability needed for civilian life. It offers resources for employment, financial stability, veteran benefits, and an emotional support network, all of which contribute to a seamless transition process.”



Walker, the TAP Program Analyst for six years at CNIC headquarters, stresses the increasing importance of TAP. Knowing service members’ schedules are hectic and busy, FFSCs offer virtual TAP classes as well as in-house classes.



“Our VTAP classes were primarily developed to meet the need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also cater to service members who are down range or work odd hours and can’t get to in-person TAP classes,” said Walker. “Service members attending VTAP webinar classes can expect a very informative and interactive discussion. This interactive nature is designed to keep you engaged and ensure you get the most out of the class. Service members can ask questions and receive real-time feedback, making the learning experience more dynamic and effective.”



TAP webinars are recorded and can be viewed at a later date for service members who sometimes can’t make the time to attend live. The webinars can be attended and viewed on the CNIC’s Learning Management System platform, at www.mynavyfamily.com/login/index.php.



Sailors and their families do not have to wait to plan. TAP is available to all eligible service members and their families throughout their military careers. Service members, within two years of retiring and no later than 365 days of separating or being released, are highly encouraged to contact their Command Career Counselors (CCC) prior to transitioning back into civilian life. VTAP counts the same as an in-person TAP class when service members follow the steps for a stress-free transition to civilian life.



• STEP 1: Initial Counseling (IC) - If you are considering separating or retiring, contact a CCC to receive information about your career path self-assessment, starting at least two years out but not less than 365 days from your official separation date.



• STEP 2: Contact - Throughout your military career, it is always good to visit a FFSC to receive information about the installation, local area, community involvement, workshops, and available support services.



• STEP 3: TAP Classes - Learn about your congressionally mandated pre-separation briefings. Become a job seeker expert. Become financially alert to current decisions and learn about existing veterans' benefits and service options.



• STEP 4: Capstone Event - Attend your Capstone brief no later than 90 days before your official separation from the military.



“Service members should start their transition process sooner than later,” said Walker. “There are limited virtual classes (scheduled each quarter throughout the fiscal year), and service members will greatly benefit more from attending in-person TAP classes versus VTAP classes.”



For more information on your installation’s TAP and VTAP classes, visit your local Fleet and Family Support Center or find their contact information at FFSC Directory 2023.pdf (navy.mil).

