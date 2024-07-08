Col. Martin “Lee” Hartley selected as Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General, Air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, announced on behalf of Governor Bill Lee, that Knoxville native Col. Martin “Lee” Hartley has been selected as the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General, Air.



Hartley has served as the commander of Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing since 2018 and will begin his new role in August. He began his military career in 1991 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy and then served on active duty as an Instructor Pilot at various duty stations. In 1997, he joined the Tennessee Air National Guard and the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base as a KC-135E pilot. His numerous assignments in the Wing include Maintenance Squadron Commander, Maintenance Group Deputy Commander, 151st Air Refueling Squadron Commander, and Vice Wing Commander, until taking command of the Wing.



Hartley has deployed numerous times to Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Pacific throughout his career flying aerial refueling missions and over 60 combat missions for Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, and Inherent Resolve.



“Hartley is a dynamic leader with over 33 years of challenging, combat hardened experience,” said Ross. “He is a talented officer who we are looking forward to having join our command team.”



Hartley succeeds Col. Jason Glass who will retire from the Tennessee National Guard after serving as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air, since 2018 and with more than 36 years of military service.



“Jason served with distinction and honor for more than three and a half decades, demonstrating unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and a commitment to excellence that has greatly impacted our department, state, and nation,” said Ross. “We are also excited that Jason will not be leaving us entirely. He is transitioning to a new role within the Military Department as the Tennessee Military Department’s Chief of Staff. In this state position, Jason will continue to bring his extensive experience, strategic insight, and leadership skills to our team.”

