Reserve Component Officer Advances Army Medicine in and out of Uniform

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (July 15, 2024) -- The citizen soldiers of the U.S. Army National Guard and Army Reserve are leaders both in the military and within their communities. This dual commitment is exemplified by 1st Lt. Will Flanagan, who is wrapping up a six-year tenure with the Texas Army National Guard and transitioning to the U.S. Army Reserve.



“I am fulfilled to serve in multiple contexts, as a medical officer and as an academic, and often in both roles in the same week,” said Flanagan. His diverse career shows the synergy between military service and civilian expertise. Flanagan holds a doctorate in physics and has utilized his academic background in his military roles.



While in the Texas Army National Guard, Flanagan served in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package. A unit designed to provide specialized response capabilities. Additionally, he served at the United States Military Academy at West Point as a physics professor.



“Each of my first three assignments as a medical officer in the Texas Army National Guard allowed me to utilize aspects of my civilian background,” he explained.



One of his notable roles was as a medical platoon leader in the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment. In this position, Flanagan's platoon was responsible for providing medical coverage during Airborne operations and ensuring the medical readiness of the battalion. This role required a blend of leadership, medical knowledge, and the ability to adapt quickly to the dynamic needs of Airborne missions.



Flanagan’s commitment to both his military and civilian careers recently culminated in a collaborative effort to advance medical research. As a Research Development Officer at the University of Texas at Austin Defense Research Advancement, he facilitates partnerships between Department of Defense (DoD) entities and university professors.



“A recent example of my two professional worlds working in harmony was in organizing a recent visit to the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR),” Flanagan said.



His connection with Col. J. Brian Lanier, Commander of the USAISR at that time, began at a trauma research conference in February. This initial conversation led to a series of visits between USAISR and UT-Austin.



In April, a delegation of nine scientists and leaders from USAISR visited UT-Austin for a day of lab tours and talks. The university reciprocated with a visit by nine professors and three supporting staff to USAISR, fostering discussions on various research partnership opportunities.



These collaborative efforts are intended to drive forward Army medical modernization goals through groundbreaking innovations such as artificial skin growth, robotic surgery, and self-sterilizing materials. Flanagan feels his dual roles have been instrumental in bridging the gap between military needs and civilian research capabilities.



As he transitions to the U.S. Army Reserve, Flanagan plans to embody the spirit of a citizen soldier hoping that his contributions underscore the vital role that Reserve component officers play in advancing Army Medicine, both in and out of uniform.

