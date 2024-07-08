BAK-12 installation strengthens Slovak partnership

MALACKY AIR BASE, Slovakia – Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing completed the installation of a new Barrier Arresting Kit-12 allowing U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa F-16 Fighting Falcons to land at Malacky Air Base, July 10, 2024.



The BAK-12 installation demonstrates teamwork by strengthening the Slovak partnership as a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally and emphasizes the importance of initiatives to maintain and reinforce readiness, collaboration, and interoperability, said Col Matthew A. Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander.



A team of 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Airmen, 31st Fighter Wing pilots and the Slovak Air Force worked together to ensure the successful installation of the BAK-12. The final test to certify the system was successfully performed on July 10, 2024. Following the certification testing, the Slovak AF assumed responsibility for maintaining the new BAK-12 system at Malacky AB during a handover ceremony.



“The BAK-12 system at Malacky Air Base not only enhances our deterrence posture but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO’s defensive alliance,” said Bartlett. “U.S. forces are ready and postured to integrate seamlessly with Slovak allies and other NATO partners to deter threats and defend our alliances.”



The new BAK-12 system is a tangible example of how the United States and allies can work together to ensure global security, said Bartlett.



The BAK-12 system and strategic introduction of F-16’s into the Slovak AF fleet reinforces Slovak national security and demonstrates the Slovak dedication to maintaining a robust and modern military force, said Martin Vojtašovič, Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic state secretary.



“This initiative is part of a broader framework of cooperation and partnership with the United States,” said Vojtašovič.



USAFE-AFAFRICA implements concepts such as Agile Combat Employment, which promotes unification with allies and partners to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. ACE allows the U.S. to work closely with European allies and partners to deliver lethal combat power, remain agile in execution, and strategic in deterrence, said Bartlett.



“This new capability allows Airmen and aircrews to conduct agile combat operations, delivering lethal combat power wherever and whenever needed,” said Bartlett.



Bartlett expressed how this adaptive capability is crucial in today’s dynamic security environment, where the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations is essential. Installation of the BAK-12 at Malacky AB adds to the operational agility of the U.S. and Slovak Air Force by allowing F-16’s to utilize Malacky AB.



The BAK-12 is a mechanical barrier that aids in decelerating aircraft when landing. The certification test was performed by a successful pass of an F-16 through the system, bringing the aircraft to a complete stop. Once the F-16 was at a stop, the BAK-12 system and the aircraft were thoroughly inspected.



The 435th AGOW has dedicated significant effort to ensure the BAK-12 system was a success.



They started by removing old systems that were past their service life and demolished the failing concrete foundations, said Tech. Sgt. Justin Smith, 435th Construction and Training Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of U.S. Air Forces in Europe aircraft dressing system theater operations.



“Then we repaired the concrete foundations, provided necessary construction, repaired the old BAK-12 systems, and re-installed the system in less than a year,” said Smith. “It was a huge effort, there were a lot of moving pieces and every flight within our squadron was involved.”



Smith reflected on how working alongside Slovak counterparts was a positive experience and beneficial for his team in completing the BAK-12 installation.



“Everyone was more than willing to help and assist where needed, they all seemed excited for us to be here,” said Smith.



The certification of the BAK-12 system at Malacky AB coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Slovakia’s accession into NATO.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:45 Story ID: 476165 Location: MALACKY AIR BASE, SK Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAK-12 installation strengthens Slovak partnership, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.