USARPAC, JJS tour 374th LRS combat mobility flight

The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight hosted two facility tours for the U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Joint Staff at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25.



In the morning, USARPAC attendees were given the opportunity to view the base’s rigging facility, discuss aerial delivery contingency plans and learn more about Yokota’s capabilities. For the afternoon tour with the JJS, attendees were provided insight into the base’s overall aerial delivery capacity as well as a more in-depth look into how operations are sustained and what types of tools and equipment are utilized to meet mission objectives at Yokota.



“On top of providing airlift training, we also frequently accomplish small terminal operations and collaborate in various in-theater exercises,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Chappell, 374th LRS combat mobility supervisor.



Throughout the year, the CMF provides support to United States Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces exercises, C-130 airlift missions, and humanitarian and disaster relief mission support, enforcing how the CMF plays a significant role in maintaining the aerial proficiency of U.S. and allied forces within the Indo-Pacific.



“We’re here to support in any way we can,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Lance Mazella, 374th LRS director of operations. “We’re here to relay what our capabilities are, what we do on a day-to-day basis and to collaborate on operations for both our Japanese counterparts and for our U.S. Army brothers and sisters.



“Having events like these showcases how we’re willing to help and learn from one another,” said Mazella. “This is just the baseline and the concrete foundation of how we’re going to conduct joint operations and bilateral exercises across the Indo-Pacific.”

