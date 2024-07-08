USAG Humphreys completes full-scale exercise

Photo By Spc. Kianna Scott | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys firefighters attached to the Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kianna Scott | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys firefighters attached to the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) aids a casualty role-player in a Garrison-Wide Emergency Full-Scale Exercise on June 26, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The exercise allows first responders and garrison directorates to respond and train operational roles in case of natural disasters. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott) see less | View Image Page

PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 07.03.2024 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys conducted a full-scale exercise on the installation June 26, testing emergency services, first responders, and crisis recovery efforts.



The exercise simulated a typhoon hitting Camp Humphreys and evaluated how garrison responded to multiple scenarios in the aftermath.



“Exercises like this test our capabilities to rapidly recover in the aftermath of natural disaster,” said U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, commander, USAG Humphreys. “The exercise provided realistic training to the entire garrison staff and our partners across the installation to ensure we tested the full scope of disaster response and recovery efforts.”



The garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services, which includes police, fire rescue and physical security, reacted to calls, including a collapsed building and a generator fire, with each scenario having role players act as the victims of these disasters.



“Our response was quick, especially on our fire and emergency services side,” said Michael Doggett, the director of Emergency Services. “The fire fighters and the first responders knew what they were supposed to do at the scene. They sized up the scene quickly and they began doing what they were required to do.”



Full-scale exercises and smaller exercises throughout the year help ensure the garrison is prepared for any emergency that could arise on Camp Humphreys, added Doggett.



“The garrison team took the exercise seriously and used it as an opportunity to refine processes and procedures, making us that much more prepared to respond in the event of a disaster,” said Workman.



Once DES ensured all mock victims were cared for, the Directorate of Public Works responded to each scenario along with others, addressing infrastructure damage to roadways, buildings, electrical grid, and drinking water supply. DPW had to prioritize health and safety along with the military mission, which is something they would have to do in response to a real disaster, said Patrick Jones, operations officer, DPW.



“I think it went really well,” said Jones. “It gave our guys an opportunity to exercise some of the things we that we’ve been talking about, mainly on paper and on board, so we got a chance to go out and actually do it.”



The garrison stood up the Emergency Family Assistance Center established at the Collier Community Fitness Center to help families affected by the simulated disaster.



Gerri Withers, training instructor at the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, oversees all MWR emergency responses and gathers services for families in need.



“We bring all of the different support entities together into one place,” said Withers. “A family in crisis can come in and get the different services they need without having to go everywhere across the installation.”



With organizations like the Red Cross, CYS, DPW Housing Division, medical, and more brought together into one easily accessible location for families, Withers used these organizations to assist the victim role players from the typhoon and resulting disasters.



“I hope it’s stuff that we never, ever have to actually use,” said Withers. “But if we do, we’re prepared to have to step up and do it.”



The full-scale exercise was an overall success, and many departments were able to test and determine how well they responded to each scenario. Both the first responders and the administrators reacted quickly and effectively, showing their readiness for any situation that may arise.



U.S. Army Installation Management Command conducts full-scale exercises across all its installations every three years. Headquarters personnel plan, execute and evaluate the exercises at each installation based on its perceived top threats.



(by Isabelle Brant and Zander Alfred)