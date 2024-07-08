Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon ESGR Supports Employers, Families, and Soldiers

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    As the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepares for mobilization, the Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) stands ready to provide crucial support to employers, families, and Soldiers. The ESGR’s mission is to foster a culture where all employers support and value the employment of Guardsmen and Reservists in the United States.

    Employers play an essential role in the lives of our Guardsmen and Reservists. By providing flexible work environments and understanding the unique challenges faced by service members, employers contribute significantly to the overall readiness and morale of our military forces. Their support ensures that Soldiers can serve their country with peace of mind, knowing that their civilian careers and families are well cared for.

    In celebration of our military heroes, the ESGR recently participated in a Military Appreciation event held on the Fourth of July at Volcanoes Stadium. This event was a fantastic opportunity to honor and recognize the contributions of our service members and their supportive employers.
    Former ESGR OR State Chairs, Chair Emeritus Dennis Klein and Norm Hoffman, were present at the event.

    Looking ahead to the mobilization of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the Oregon ESGR is committed to supporting the brave men and women who serve our nation.

    Learn more about Oregon ESGR: Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve > About ESGR > Contact > Local/State Pages > Oregon

