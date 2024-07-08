Continuing Promise 2024 hosts Women, Peace and Security Symposium in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024 mission kicked off a multi-day Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Symposium at Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) Up Park Camp in Kingston, Jamaica.



Close to 35 government and community leaders, including those from the JDF, national and local law enforcement, and correctional officers, attended the symposium where they participated in multiple group exercises and lively discussions focused on the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV).



"GBV is a human rights issue, and it happens to everyone," said Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, who served as the principal speaker for the event. "This is not just a woman's issue, it is a man's issue, a girl's issue, a boy's issue, and there's no age limit. We want to be able to prevent it."



Continuing Promise 2024 marks the mission’s third visit to Jamaica since 2015, making it one of the mission’s most popular destinations, which emphasizes the 62-year-long partnership the U.S. and Jamaica share.



"It's been really exhilarating to understand what the differences are between our two countries, and to know what their strides are toward prevention of GBV," said Lt. Cmdr. Kami Tabor, the U.S. Navy Continuing Promise 2024 representative for WPS.



WPS is a United Nations (UN) initiative that started with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 signed in 2000. The UN resolution is a public acknowledgment that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis, and including women in security planning will lead to a more peaceful world. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) signed the WPS Implementation Plan in 2020. It outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. As such, the WPS program is a cornerstone to USNAVSOUTH & U.S. 4th Fleet's goal of promoting regional security and prosperity across the Caribbean, Central and South America.



"This gender-based violence symposium is an important aspect of or military development," said Maj. Andre Dennis, JDF force gender advisor. "Particularly because it still remains one of the challenges that we face in society and in our communities, even among our peers."



The WPS Symposium was held as part of Continuing Promise 2024, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



"I'm hoping that we can do more sessions like this with, of course, the participation of our partnership with the U.S armed forces," said Dennis.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability.

