National Guard supports traffic control during NATO 75th Anniversary Summit

Photo By Spc. Carrol Hughes | U.S. Army Spc. Sam Banini, motor transport operator, 1229th transportation company, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Catherine Sarmiento, materiel management specialist with the 113th Logistics Readiness Squadron, right, guard a traffic control point within the District in Washington D.C. on July 9, 2024. Members of the District of Columbia and Maryland National Guard supported Metropolitan police during the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Hughes, 715th Public Affairs Detachment).

U.S. Army Spc. Sherald McAulay and Spc. Carrol Hughes



WASHINGTON – Seventy-five years ago, a dozen countries from North America and Europe signed the North Atlantic Treaty to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. On July 9-11, a NATO alliance of 32 nations reconvened in the nation’s capital, commencing their 75th anniversary and discussing collective defense,

cooperative security, and shared global challenges.



The District of Columbia and Maryland National Guards activated approximately 200 personnel to support the U.S. Secret Service by serving alongside Metropolitan Police during the duration of the summit. Guard members assisted police with street closures, vehicle blocking and traffic control at multiple intersections. Interoperability and coordination with federal and local partners support the success of high visibility National Special Security Events (NSSE).



“The National Guard is here to ensure traffic enforcement and security. We train together to prepare for missions like this,” said U.S. Army Spc. Charles Grinnell, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 372nd Military Police Battalion.



For U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Catherine Sarmiento, Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), 113th Wing, the significance of the summit and global audience intensified her interest to support the mission.



“I want to be a part of something bigger than myself and support the District as much as I can,” SrA Sarmiento said. “When duty calls, we’re here.”



The National Guard is prepared and trained to assist civil authorities. They have provided military and emergency response support for domestic operations and National Special Security Events such as Presidential Inaugurations and the African Leaders Summit in 2022.



“On both of those missions, I was a shift officer in charge," said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Taylor Nalley, 276th Military Company, D.C. National Guard. “Being in those roles and being out on those blockade points helped me in this position because I understand the movements and the things that the soldiers need out there. Now I'm at a higher level and I can make sure that I can give them that assistance.”



On this mission, 1st Lt. Nalley's role is to facilitate all correspondence between designated traffic points and mission leaders to make sure Soldiers and Airmen have everything they need to be successful.



Meanwhile, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Etop Ekanel, Medical Detachment, D.C. National Guard, reports to the mission with other skillsets to support the operation. He argues, that no mission is ever the same, but National Guard members should be equipped for the unexpected.



“I actually know what Soldiers are going through and I can anticipate someone's issues [or] concerns and what should be addressed. That helped prepare me for this role,” he said.



The National Guard’s involvement in the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance not only underscores its vital role in leveraging experience and expertise, but cross-regional security and active partnerships.



“I think a huge portion of the military is the idea of building partnerships,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Elizabeth McNellis, 113th Operations Group, D.C. Air National Guard.



Tech. Sgt. McNellis recognizes building relationships between different military units extends to our ties as countries.



“In order to make sure that we always have that level of trust between us and our partners,” she said.



NATO serves as a forum for both Allies and partners to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues to solve problems, build trust, and prevent conflict.