Army Capability Managers for Recon/Attack and Lift conduct changes of charter

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The offices of the Army Capability Managers for Lift and Reconnaissance and Attack platforms formally recognized their changes of leadership during a combined Change of Charter ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 12, 2024.



Col. Ashley S. Lee accepted the Army Capability Manager-Reconnaissance and Attack charter relinquished by Col. Bryan T. Woody; and Col. Jacob A. Whiteside accepted the Army Capability Manger-Lift charter relinquished by Col. David W. Morgan.



Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, explained that his hosting the ceremony demonstrates “the inextricable link between (Futures and Concepts Center), the (Capability Development and Integration Directorates), the ACMs and the proponent.”



McCurry said the Army asks a lot of family members, and he welcomed and thanked the outgoing and incoming leaders’ family members for their support.



The ACMs have an important role that is “all about new equipment, organizational design, and making the Army better,” McCurry said.



“Make no mistake. These are brigade command positions. These officers were selected on the same centralized selection board that picked our brigade commanders going out there with our CABs,” he said. “They have one foot in current operations and challenges of the current operational force, and one foot in the future advanced capabilities.”



Part of the Aviation Capability Development and Integration Directorate, the Army Capability Manager represents the Army Futures Command commander through the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, and is the Army’s centralized manager for all user activities and capability developments of aviation survivability, aircrew integrated systems, tactical air traffic services, aviation sustainment, and aviation mission command and interoperability.



The Army Capability Managers for Lift and Reconnaissance and Attack are delegated the full-line authority of the AFC commander for the centralized management of these capability areas.



McCurry welcomed Lee, the incoming Army Capability Manager for Recon and Attack, as a well-qualified leader of intellect and vision.



Lee most recently served as the division chief for the Security Cooperation Coordination Division of the Joint Staff J-5, providing more than $50 billion in security cooperation to Ukraine and Israel. She previously served as battalion commander of 3d Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment at Fort Liberty, NC, McCurry explained.



“Ashley, the talents you bring to this job are well suited for the fast-paced evolving requirements of Army aviation,” McCurry said.



McCurry commended Woody, as he prepares to transition from the Army after 33 years of service, for his efforts in leading soldiers, civilians and contractors that managed requirements and user feedback for more than 750 attack aircraft, integrating efforts for the Army’s reconnaissance and attack platforms, including all munitions and lethality improvements.



“His contributions during his tenure as the ACM R/A set the conditions for Army Aviation’s fielded attack fleet to be modernized and capable of successfully functioning in multiple domain s on current and future battlefields,” McCurry said.



McCurry welcomed Whiteside as the new Army Capability Manager-Lift.



“I congratulate you on this position, Jake. You’re well qualified for the job. I look forward to the contributions you will make to transforming Army aviation in the future and meeting its challenges as we continue to generate and develop aviation leaders of today while shaping the force of tomorrow,” McCurry said.



Most recently served in the nuclear operations division of the Joint Staff. Among his prior assignments he served as the legislative aide to the 39th Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley.



McCurry commended Morgan for his leadership at ACM-Lift for the past two years.



“Dave’s ensured the integration efforts of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft into the Army, just recently achieving a Milestone B,” McCurry said. “His efforts resulted in the selection of a transformational aircraft that will meet army aviation needs to support the ground forces in multi-domain operations in 2030 and beyond.”



His team also prepared “the package to initiate optimally manned capability into the Army Futures Command entry gate. This will give us army aviation commanders greater flexibility on crew member utilization and capitalize on what humans do best and what machines do best as we integrate humans with machines. We will fold this into each aircraft requirement moving forward,” McCurry said.



Lee commended the team at ACM R/A. “My new teammates at ACM Recon and Attack have earned an impeccable reputation inside the army aviation enterprise,” she said. “Their work continues to build the sacred trust that army aviation shares with the soldiers on the ground.”



Whiteside said he is committed to “running the race with endurance that has been set before him” as the incoming ACM-Lift, “to ensure our fighting men and women never enter a fair fight as they achieve overmatch.”

