Moody AFB opens food pantry

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody Air Force Base leadership and first sergeants gathered to celebrate the opening of the food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12th, 2024.



The first sergeant led organization, Operation Warm Heart in collaboration with the Valdosta Second Harvest of South Georgia, noticed financial challenges among Airmen and established a food pantry to ease the financial burden.



Master Sgt. Carlene Wallace, 23rd Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, said that normally Operation Warm Heart gives gift cards to Airmen for groceries. By having the food pantry centrally located, it provides ease of access for Airmen and their families.





“The ribbon cutting ceremony is our introduction of what we have available for our members and their dependents, so that people have awareness that this is something available for them or their members as well as their spouses,” she said.



Thanks to Second Harvest, the pantry is now stocked with more than 200 pounds of food and Operation Warm Heart will monitor the inventory to determine what items to add in the future. The pantry is available 24/7, but to gain access, members will need to contact their unit first sergeant.



“We want to encourage Airmen to be able to say ‘I think I might need some help with groceries.’” Wallace said. “We'll have the necessary conversation and we’ll get them right over to the pantry. This conversation just stays between the Airmen and the shirts because we still want to protect people's privacy. So yes, any of the shirts, even our undershirts, we're all prepared to help assist Airmen in a new capacity. Once they get a hold of us, we will help so they can do what they need for them and their family.”



Leadership at Moody AFB are always looking for ways to meet the needs of the Airmen. The pantry’s creation is a testament to the power of collective effort and community spirit.



“This pantry was a team effort and every Individual involved did their part to make it happen,” said Jacinta Howell, 23rd Wing sexual assault response coordinator. “It's one thing to see a need, but it’s another thing to put in the effort to actually meet the need. I just know this is going to touch a lot of families in a positive way, and it's only the first step.”



Individuals wanting to contribute to the pantry can donate food to Second Harvest, allowing Operation Warm Heart executives to select items for the base. They can also donate money directly to Operation Warm Heart.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:54 Story ID: 476082 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody AFB opens food pantry, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.