From Vietnam to the U.S. Army: a Soldier’s story

In an inspiring testament to the American dream, Diep Moore’s path from a teenager in Vietnam to a determined noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army is a tale of perseverance and personal triumph.



Born in Vietnam and hailing from Ho Chi Minh City, her early years were full of family, education, and learning the piano and violin. At the age of 17, fueled by a fervent ambition to travel and pursue higher education, Moore journeyed to the United States with a student visa where she would study at the University of Washington, Seattle.



“I just wanted a different life,” said Moore, now serving as a technical engineer sergeant with the 130th Engineer Brigade’s operations shop. “I know it sounds cheesy, but I wanted to achieve the American dream.”



Arriving in the Pacific Northwest, she faced the daunting challenge of adapting to a new culture and forging her path forward. To support herself, Moore worked two jobs as a server at a local restaurant and at a golf course while attending college and learning a new culture.



“It was quite a culture shock, but I think I am a quick adapter,” said Moore. “It helps that in Seattle there's a lot of different nationalities and they have clubs and organizations for international students. So, I'd like to volunteer. I made a lot of friends in different countries.”



With the onset of the COVID pandemic and subsequent closures of schools and businesses, Moore made the pivotal decision to enlist in the U.S. Army at the end of 2020.



“I wanted something a little more stable; the tuition assistance was appealing, and I wanted to challenge myself because my parents said I wouldn’t make it,” said Moore. “Let me prove them wrong.”



After successfully graduating from basic training and advanced individual training school to become a technical engineer, Moore was stationed at Scofield Barracks, Hawaii. Since then, she has participated in multiple exercises, including Talisman Sabre 2023 in Australia, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on the big island of Hawaii, and is scheduled to participate in Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia.



During Talisman Sabre 2023, Moore and her team surveyed five miles of road, collected survey data points, and helped lay down a gas pipeline in Australia.



“She performed great,” said Staff Sgt. Eli Lewis, a technical engineer with the 130th Engineer Brigade and Moore’s immediate supervisor. “There were three, three-man teams and with her expertise and knowledge, they were able to finish the survey project and help assist the pipeline before schedule.”



When not supporting exercises, Moore and her team conduct about a survey a month on Schofield Barracks and the surrounding island of Oahu.



Moore was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant and joined the backbone of the Army – the NCO Corps.



“I sponsored her at the (promotion) board, and she knew all the answers like AI (artificial intelligence), where you type something into AI. She knew the answers verbatim; she definitely impressed all the members of the board,” said Lewis. “I was very proud.”



Lewis went on to add that Moore was nominated to compete in the NCO of the month board, however, with her scheduled to participate in the upcoming exercise in Indonesia, Super Garuda Shield, her domination of the board is on hold.



“I have good faith upon her return she will win all the way up to NCO of the year,” said Lewis.



Moore acknowledges that she wouldn’t be where she is now if it wasn’t for the people around her.



“I met a lot of good leadership along the way,” said Moore. “They really helped me develop where I am, they helped me to be better at PT (physical training), and they helped me have better communications skills.”



Her progression has not gone unnoticed by those around her.



“She was in her shell once, but know she is fully embracing the NCO role, taking on projects, taking on missions, executing them great,” said Lewis.



Despite the demands of dual military life, Moore remains steadfast in her commitment to education and improving herself. She is currently pursuing a degree in finance with the desire to become an Army finance officer in the short term.



“Right now, I'm reading the book ‘Naked Economics’ because I like finance, I like economy and budget type of stuff,” said Moore. “I want to be a finance officer. That’s my goal, and then maybe after I retire, I want to work in an accounting firm or open a restaurant. I hope I can do that when I'm retired.”



With her future in mind and confidence building, and recently receiving her U.S. citizenship, Moore's presence is sure to add, and perhaps spread through, the Army’s story.



“I’m happy she has Soldiers under her, so that they can take on her traits when they become NCOs, because she does right by them, cares for them, and checks in on them,” said Lewis.

