Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCG leaders gain insights from Gettysburg battle assessment

    Military Historian recognized for staff ride support

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart | Col. Marshall Scantlin, previous commander of the Army Reserve Careers Group gives Dr....... read more read more

    GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Leaders of the U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group participated in
    a Gettysburg staff ride June 25, gathering insights from the pivotal Civil War battle and
    related them to contemporary leadership and decision making.

    Col. Marshall Scantlin, the previous commander of ARCG, said the staff ride gave the
    team a chance to review tactics and operations from a significant battle in American
    history, the lessons of understanding the mission, and how applying it to decision
    making still applies to today’s modern Army.

    “Just like back at the Battle of Gettysburg, we need leaders to be able to step up,
    execute the commander's intent well, but still understand the big picture and what is
    going on all over the battlefield.”

    The historical and tactical study of the three- day battle of Gettysburg was the focus for
    this staff ride, encompassing a preliminary study at the home station, an extensive visit
    to campaign sites at Gettysburg, and an opportunity to integrate lessons derived from
    each.

    The staff ride was facilitated by military historians of the Army University Press team,
    who educate Army leaders and help frame the situation from an objective point of view
    to analyze key leaders’ decisions.

    “It allows you to look at historical references that have happened previously, things that
    may have gone well and things that may have not gone well,” said Troy Lewis, staff ride
    historian for the Army University Press at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. “They can discuss
    the decision -making process on how that particular leader came to that decision and
    talk about some of the different options that they had or didn’t have, which would
    therefore impact their leadership ability on that day.”

    “The biggest takeaway from several teammates was the difference between
    understanding the context of the battle from looking at the terrain map of Gettysburg,

    and then actually walking the battleground,” said Lewis. “Battlefield decisions started to
    make more sense after they saw the terrain themselves and walked it themselves.”

    If your team is interested in a staff ride, the Combat Studies Institute Staff Ride Team of
    the Army University Press hosts over 50 different staff rides. For more information go to:
    https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Staff-Rides/Traditional-Staff-Ride/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:54
    Story ID: 476068
    Location: GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCG leaders gain insights from Gettysburg battle assessment, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    ARCG leaders discuss Gettysburg staff ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    ARCG leaders discuss Gettysburg staff ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    Military Historian trains ARCG leaders at Gettysburg Staff Ride
    Military Historian recognized for staff ride support
    Military Historian recognized for staff ride support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Staff Ride
    Gettysburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT