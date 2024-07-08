Col. Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson bids farewell to 3rd Wing at final all-call

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — In the heart of Alaska's rugged terrain, where the elements test both man and machine, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson has made his mark as the 3rd Wing commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



Jamieson assumed command of the 3rd Wing at a critical juncture, inheriting a responsibility that encompasses air superiority, combat power projection, and the defense of North America through its F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, C-12 Huron and E-3 Sentry units. Under his leadership, the wing has not only maintained but elevated its operational standards, ensuring a constant state of readiness in the face of evolving global challenges.



“My role is to make sure you are resourced, trained and ready to answer combatant commanders’ calls, and I’m proud to serve with you,” said Jamieson when he took command of the 3rd Wing in 2022.



One of Jamieson's notable achievements has been his emphasis on training and preparedness. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of modern threats, he spearheaded comprehensive training exercises that simulate real-world scenarios, ensuring 3rd Wing Airmen are always ready to respond with precision and effectiveness. This dedication has solidified its role as a cornerstone of national defense strategy.



Exercises such as Agile Reaper, Bamboo Eagle and RED FLAG-Alaska have increased readiness and precision in the 3rd Wing and 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing.



“The 3rd AEW continues to improve how the United States Air Force conducts agile combat employment in the Indo-Pacific,” said Jamieson at a recent all call. “We accomplished a lot of firsts in this most recent iteration of Exercise Agile Reaper, and this has been our most combat-representative training scenario to date.”



Along with exercises, Jamieson spearheaded many deployments during his tenure at JBER.



Under his leadership, the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, also known as the Bulldogs, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, and returned April 8, 2023 after a five-month deployment. This supported Pacific Air Forces’ efforts to bring more advanced fighter aircraft forward to the western Pacific while Kadena Air Base’s F-15C Eagles began their journey back to the United States. Additionally, the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron also deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base, in Lask, Poland, to support NATO air shielding in 2022.



“Our personnel carried out their air dominance mission with precision, professionalism, and dedication, making a significant contribution to the security and stability of the region," said Jamieson. "I am incredibly proud of everyone who played a part in this mission, and their hard work and sacrifice have contributed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Beyond operational readiness, Jamieson has prioritized the well-being of his personnel. He has implemented initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life on base, supporting families, and fostering a culture of resilience. His advocacy for mental health awareness and support programs has underscored his commitment to nurturing a cohesive and resilient wing community.



“Ready and resilient Airmen are the foundation for everything,” emphasized Jamieson. “Everything starts with the men and women in this wing, and making sure they’re ready to execute those missions.”



Under his command, the 3rd Wing has not only fulfilled its mission requirements but has also actively engaged with the local community and beyond.



Jamieson has strengthened partnerships with civilian authorities, local businesses and organizations such as the University of Alaska Anchorage, and international allies, ensuring seamless cooperation in times of crisis and reinforcing strategic alliances that are crucial to global security.



“We appreciate the strong partnership Col. Jamieson built and maintained with UAA," said UAA Chancellor Sean Parnell. “As a military friendly university, Col. Jamison ensured JBER service members and their families could better connect to educational opportunity at UAA.”



As part of his relationship with the UAA, Jamieson was able to bring awareness and potential future employment to the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center, the first center capable of joint and multinational force training.



The JITTC will provide the ability for attendees to blend synthetic and live-fly training while focusing on training events specific to employment of tactical joint assets.



“Establishing the JITTC at JBER allows our warfighters to train against our pacing challenge in realistic threat scenarios,” said Jamieson. “This training capability is critical to ensure our men and women will be ready to perform their duties on night one of a conflict if called upon and will be the premier training venue for decades to come.”



Jamieson highlighted the importance of relationships that were built throughout the wing during his final all-call.



“This fight is not going to be won without relationships,” said Jamieson. “...the relationships here between the 3rd Wing, 477th Fighter Group, 673d Air Base Wing, and 176th Wing – that is the team we are going to fight with.”



He emphasized the essence of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing lay in fostering teamwork and unity within the garrison. It was crucial to nurture these bonds now, he stressed, so they would be solidified and effective during high-pressure situations.



As he prepares to pass the torch to his successor, U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, his legacy will endure as a testament to the enduring spirit and capability of the 3rd Wing in defending our nation and its interests, both at home and abroad.



“You are all going to face storms in your life. 100 percent,” Jamieson added. “You are 100 percent going to face storms in the military. You're going to face those punches. And what we're going to do as a team is we're going to form up and we're going to run straight through them.”



Jamieson’s optimism reflected through his final words of his all call, specifically on if a glass is half full, or half empty.



“I would say it's 100-percent full,” he said. “It's half full of water and half full of air. That's the optimism I'm talking about. You gotta have optimism aligned with hope. The best definition I've heard of hope is it's a plan with optimism. So it's not just hope of ‘I think this is going to work out.’ It's [that] you've got a plan and you’re optimistic about it.



“You put those two things together, and then you get hope. We're putting together our plan. We're building the resiliency and the men and women that we have in this room. We're optimistic about how we're going to do it and that gives us the hope to make sure that we're going to be successful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:49 Story ID: 476064 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson bids farewell to 3rd Wing at final all-call, by Maria Galvez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.