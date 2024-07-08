122 Lives Saved: Camp Pendleton's Guardians of the Coast

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. and Lifeguard 2 Derek Durazo, left, Lifeguard 2 Chase...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. and Lifeguard 2 Derek Durazo, left, Lifeguard 2 Chase Neilsen, middle, and Chief Lifeguard Vincent Lombardi, right, pose for a photo at the Camp Pendleton Del Mar Lifeguard Station at Del Mar Beach, California, July 9, 2024. Durazo, Neilson, Lombardi and twenty-five other on-duty lifeguards conducted 122 saves during the 2024 July Fourth Celebration at Del Mar Beach. Saves are defined as the actual hands on actions taken by a lifeguard when bringing a swimmer out of a life-threatening situation within ocean waters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts) see less | View Image Page

Del Mar Beach, Calif. – Amidst the blazing California sun, gusts of wind, and playful gulls eyeing unsuspecting patrons picnic baskets, stood the excitement of thousands of Marines, Sailors, and community members ready to enjoy Del Mar Beach on the Fourth of July, 2024. However, what many beach goers planned to be a leisurely afternoon of ocean swimming quickly turned into a dangerous environment of strong underwater rip currents. A team of 28 exceptional MCCS Camp Pendleton lifeguards stood watch at the Del Mar Beach coastline and directly saved the lives of 122 swimmers.





“The size of the waves and the lull between them is what made the rip currents so dangerous,” said Vincent Lombardi, Chief Lifeguard, MCCS Camp Pendleton. “Swimmers were entering the water during a lull thinking it was safe, getting swept out by strong rip currents, and then getting hit by the next set of waves. If the conditions were any worse, we would’ve had to close the waters.”





Lombardi used his 34 years of experience as an ocean lifeguard to manage his team during the 2024 July Fourth celebration at Del Mar Beach and officially recorded 122 saves. Saves are defined as the actual hands-on actions of a lifeguard while pulling a swimmer out of a life-threatening situation within ocean waters. Many of the recorded saves during the celebration were those of children and their families.





“You can tell that somebody is in trouble when they are facing towards the shoreline and get hit in the back of their head by a wave.” Said Lombardi. “For each of our 122 saves, my lifeguards were conducting at least ten preventative actions.”





Lombardi’s team of on-duty lifeguards during the Fourth of July came from all three levels of lifeguard experience groups. Lifeguard Rookies, such as Jared Ericson who directly saved ten lives on the Fourth of July, are first year lifeguards. Lifeguard 1’s, such as Kaya Desoto who recalled diving into a rip current to save the lives of a 10-year-old girl and her older brother, are entry level tower lifeguards. Lastly, Lifeguard 2’s, such as U.S. Marine MSgt. Derek Durazo who saved the lives of swimmers while operating a personal rescue watercraft and wearing over 20 pounds of protective equipment, are lifeguards with EMT qualifications.





“We call the Fourth of July the Superbowl of lifeguarding.” Said Chase Nielson, a lifeguard supervisor. “We had tower guards out in the water all day with no breaks, but it’s part of the job and I wouldn’t change it for the world. We have to make sure everyone is safe, especially younger children that aren’t strong enough to swim out of rip currents and begin to panic.”





Together, Lombardi and his lifeguards were awarded a Certificate of Commendation from U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, for their extraordinary actions on the Fourth of July. Nielson, Durazo, Lombardi, and Ericson noted that being on-duty during the Fourth of July was extremely rewarding experience and that seeing the faces of those they saved made the effort worth every second. The Del Mar Beach lifeguards also underscored how important safety is while enjoying the ocean waters.





“It is important for swimmers to know how to exit a rip current.” Said Lombardi. “The best way to remain safe is to not panic and swim parallel to the shore until you get to a place where you can swim inland.”





Lombardi also stated that it is important to know your swimming capabilities, be aware of the weather and water conditions, and listen to any warnings. Beaches are meant to be a place for individuals and families to relax and enjoy their time. Even though Lombardi and his team love to help people, proper safety and preventative measures are a better save than any.