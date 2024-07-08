Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKN P-8 Ceremony

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2024

    Story by Lt. Sheena chiong 

    Commander Task Force 72

    POHANG, Republic of Korea (July 4, 2024) Capt. Zachary Stang, Commodore, Commander Task Force 72, left, stands with Rear Admiral Kim Seong Hak, from Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Naval Air Command, during the ROKN P-8A Ceremony celebrating the delivery of six P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to the ROKN Naval Air Command in Pohang, Republic of Korea, July 4, 2024. The P-8A will replace the ROKN’s aging P-3 fleet, offering an upgrade in speed, detection capabilities, and operational range.

    "What a great ceremony, really a celebration of the great leap in capability the P-8A represents for the Republic of Korea Navy,” said Stang. “We are excited about the interoperability improvements this event heralds for the future of our two navies, and our shared partners in the Indo-Pacific Region."

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by LT Sheena Chiong, CTF-72)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:51
    Story ID: 476017
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKN P-8 Ceremony, by LT Sheena chiong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT