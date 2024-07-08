ROKN P-8 Ceremony

POHANG, Republic of Korea (July 4, 2024) Capt. Zachary Stang, Commodore, Commander Task Force 72, left, stands with Rear Admiral Kim Seong Hak, from Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Naval Air Command, during the ROKN P-8A Ceremony celebrating the delivery of six P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to the ROKN Naval Air Command in Pohang, Republic of Korea, July 4, 2024. The P-8A will replace the ROKN’s aging P-3 fleet, offering an upgrade in speed, detection capabilities, and operational range.



"What a great ceremony, really a celebration of the great leap in capability the P-8A represents for the Republic of Korea Navy,” said Stang. “We are excited about the interoperability improvements this event heralds for the future of our two navies, and our shared partners in the Indo-Pacific Region."



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by LT Sheena Chiong, CTF-72)

