University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 11, 2024) – University of Texas at Austin senior Saeha Lee, an intern assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, continues to gain valuable experience through the Office of Naval Research's Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP).



Lee, of Dallas, is one of six students participating in NREIP at NAMRU San Antonio.



NREIP places college and university students in the Department of the Navy laboratories where they take part in real Naval research for ten weeks during the summer.



NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.