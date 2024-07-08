King and Queen of Denmark, Greenland Prime Minister visit Pituffik SB

PITUFFIK SPACE BASE, Greenland -- Pituffik Space Base hosted King Frederik X, King of the Kingdom of Denmark, his wife, Queen Mary, Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede, June 29, 2024.



The visit offered the opportunity to emphasize the U.S. Space Force’s dedication to its partnership with the Kingdom of Denmark, to include Greenland, and its commitment to upholding a safe and secure presence in space.



Located in Greenland, Pituffik SB, formerly known as Thule Air Base, is the Department of Defense’s northernmost installation and is operated by the 821st Space Base Group and part of Space Base Delta 1. Pituffik SB exists today due to agreements between the U.S. and the Kingdom of Denmark, specifically addressing mutual defense.



While the base is locked in by ice nine months out of the year, the airfield is operational year-round, and despite its secluded appearance, Pituffik SB serves a vital role in ensuring mission success for the U.S. Space Force and Space Operations Command.



U.S. Space Force Col. Jason Terry, 821st SBG commander, discussed the value that the U.S. Space Force’s partnership with the Kingdom of Denmark brings to deterrence capabilities.



“Pituffik Space Base hosts a variety of organizations with logistical support in the Arctic, including NASA, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and multi-national climatic, seismic and deep space research,” Terry said. “Pituffik Space Base also provides for NATO partners’ trans-shipment and resupply of isolated Danish and Canadian bases, and occasional long-distance flight training and critical emergency medical support to Northwestern Greenland, nearby sea-lanes and civilian overflying aircraft.”



During their visit, King Frederik X, Queen Mary and Prime Minister of Greenland Múte Bourup Egede were given a tour of Pituffik SB as well as the outskirts of the base where they enjoyed a view of the iconic Mount Dundas, which served as a base camp for polar expeditions in the late 19th century and into the 20th century.



To finish their visit, the King and Queen alongside Greenland’s Prime Minister, visited the historic U.S. military site – D Launch. In pursuit of nuclear deterrence, D-launch served as an underground ice filled missile silo for the U.S. during the Cold War.



Today, the base supports numerous missions – Missile Warning, Missile Defense and Space Surveillance from the solid-state phased-array radar operated by the 12th Space Warning Squadron and Satellite Command and Control through the Pituffik Tracking Station operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1.



Pituffik SB allows for the U.S. Space Force to have a “Top of the World” vantage point, ultimately enabling space superiority for the U.S. and its allies.



“The United States seeks an Arctic region that is peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative. One of our priorities is to deepen relations with allies and partners, which is particularly true for the Arctic,” Terry said. “We are working to strengthen our cooperation with the entire Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all countries that uphold international law, rules, norms and standards in the region.”



With modern life being so dependent on space, protecting U.S. and allied nations space infrastructure is more pivotal than ever before. It is through the partnership between the U.S. and Kingdom of Denmark that allows Space Operations Command to ensure the U.S. Space Force can generate, present, and sustain combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces that defend critical infrastructure.



“We have maintained an unbreakable bond working towards the collective defense and stability of the Arctic,” Terry said. “Together, the Guardians and Airmen of Pituffik Space Base and our Greenlandic and Danish partners will ensure a safe, secure and prosperous future both in space and the Arctic.”



For more information on the 821st SBG visit: 821st Space Base Group Fact Sheet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:50 Story ID: 476002 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, King and Queen of Denmark, Greenland Prime Minister visit Pituffik SB, by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.