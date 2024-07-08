100th Missile Defense Brigade welcomes first female commander

Photo By Dottie White | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Dottie White | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, passes the 100th Missile Defense Brigade colors to incoming Commander Col. Dani S. Williams during a change of command ceremony at Patriot Park Parade Field at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., July 11. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Dani S. Williams became the first female commander of the United States’ only missile defense brigade during a change of command ceremony on July 11 at Patriot Park, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



Col. Joseph Paladino relinquished command of the brigade to Williams during the ceremony, with Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, presiding.



The 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Ground-based Midcourse Defense) is a Colorado Army National Guard unit charged with defending the nation and designated areas from intercontinental ballistic missile attack. The unit activated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



“In an era of strategic competition, you play a vital role in maintaining our nation's sharp competitive edge,” Williams said. “I commit to be your advocate and to support our brigade as you protect our nation. I promise to listen and provide you the creative space to develop innovative and ingenious paths to move our brigade forward in a very complex environment. Ultimately, we must, and we will, execute our no-fail mission.”



Upon commissioning from the University of Alabama in 1999, Williams was assigned to the 6th Battalion, 52 Air Defense Artillery in Ansbach, Germany, as a Patriot air defense officer. She has held command and staff positions at the battery, battalion and brigade levels over 24 years of commissioned service.



Williams transitioned from the Active Component to the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 2012 and most recently served as the deputy director of the Chief, National Guard Bureau’s Action Group at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., where she was a principal advisor to the secretary of defense and chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff on non-federalized National Guard forces.



The passing of colors between Paladino and Williams marked the change in leadership over the unique, multi-component 100th MDB, comprising both National Guard and active component Soldiers.



The total force of the 100th includes assets in six countries and five states, including the 49th Missile Defense Battalion of the Alaska Army National Guard at Fort Greely, Alaska, Detachment 1 of the California Army National Guard at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, the Fort Drum Security Detachment at Fort Drum, New York, and five globally located Missile Defense Batteries.



“These two leaders are the best-of-the-best examples of leadership that their teammates will look to for years to come,” Gainey said. “Thank you both for your service, and here's to a new era of excellence in the 100th Missile Defense Brigade.”



Gainey said that during Paladino’s two-year command, the brigade earned the highest ratings in mission critical tasks for GMD gunnery certification and continued to demonstrate its domestic and global influence while supporting complex Tier-1 exercises and executing several no-notice external evaluations. When the brigade’s homeland defense mission transferred from U.S. Strategic Command to U.S. Northern Command in October 2023, Paladino led efforts to redefine and shape the new relationship between SMDC and NORTHCOM and maximize the GMD mission’s efficiency.



Gainey said Paladino also oversaw the brigade’s vigilant adaptation to emerging threats through the introduction of new counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities at Fort Greely.



“We have Col. Paladino to thank for that successful transition - one that only appears seamless because of his and his team's tireless work,” Gainey said. “Joe's leadership ensured no gap in mission as the transition occurred, and his leadership and expertise has set up resilience for what's coming next.”



Paladino thanked both the leaders of subordinate units for ensuring Soldier readiness and advancing technologies and capabilities during his command and the units’ Soldiers who will perform the 24/7, no-fail mission of protecting Americans from long-range missile attack.



Williams has “hit the ground running” and is the right officer for leading such a mission, Paladino said.



“I am confident that the 100th Missile Defense Brigade will continue to excel under your leadership,” Paladino said to Williams. “You're a proven leader with a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives and ideas for guiding this brigade. Remember, our mission is vital, our duty is sacred, and our duty American people is unwavering. Stay focused, stay united and continue to uphold the proud traditions of the brigade.”