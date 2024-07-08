DoDEA Americas Announces Full-Day Prekindergarten Rollout at 33 Schools this August

Courtesy Photo | This newly renovated interactive learning area at DoDEA Americas' Crossroads...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This newly renovated interactive learning area at DoDEA Americas' Crossroads Elementary School onboard Marine Corps Base Quantico is ready to foster creativity and critical thinking among Prekindergarten students. These spaces are essential in laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and success. DoDEA Americas is rolling out full-day Prekindergarten programs at 33 schools this August. The Universal Prekindergarten Program creates a supportive and engaging learning environment, enhancing various aspects of child development and preparing students for a smooth transition into kindergarten. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas has 50 schools and is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

In a significant leap toward enriching early childhood education, DoDEA Americas is rolling out full-day Prekindergarten programs at 33 schools this August. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in DoDEA's commitment to providing top-tier education to military-connected families, aligning with the first phase of a comprehensive three-phase plan.



As part of Phase I, 24 schools across DoDEA Americas will introduce the Universal Prekindergarten Program, laying a solid educational foundation for the youngest learners within the military community. This initiative is poised to expand further, with 17 additional schools joining in Phases II and III.



DoDEA has a long history of supporting military families, and this program is a testament to that dedication. While DoDEA Americas has previously offered half-day prekindergarten to eligible families, the Universal Prekindergarten Program represents the first full-scale implementation of a full-day prekindergarten program across DoDEA Americas' primary schools.



"The approval of the Universal Prekindergarten Program underscores our dedication to providing the highest quality education to military-connected children," said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. "Early childhood education is a critical foundation for future academic success, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to our primary school students."



The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Studies consistently show that high-quality early learning experiences are crucial for cognitive, social, and emotional development. These formative years lay the groundwork for lifelong learning and success, making programs like DoDEA's Universal Prekindergarten beneficial and essential.



The Universal Prekindergarten Program creates a supportive and engaging learning environment, enhancing various aspects of child development and preparing students for a smooth transition into kindergarten.



DoDEA's commitment to providing a world-class education to military-connected students shines through in the Universal Prekindergarten Program. As this initiative takes flight, it promises to profoundly impact young learners' lives, setting them on a path of academic and personal success.



For additional information on our below phase I schools please check our website, https://www.dodea.edu/americas.



Camp Lejeune - Delalio Elementary School

Camp Lejeune - Heroes Elementary School

Camp Lejeune - Johnson Primary School

Camp Lejeune - Tarawa Terrace Elementary School

Cuba - WT Sampson Elementary/High School

Dahlgren - Dahlgren School

Fort Liberty - Bowley Elementary School

Fort Liberty - Devers Elementary School

Fort Liberty - Gordon Elementary School

Fort Liberty - Kimberly Hampton Primary School

Fort Liberty - Mildred B. Poole Elementary School

Fort Liberty - Shughart Elementary School

Puerto Rico - Antilles Elementary School

Puerto Rico - Ramey School

Quantico - Crossroads Elementary School

West Point - West Point Elementary School

Fort Jackson - Pierce Terrace Elementary School

Fort Knox - Kingsolver Elementary School

Fort Knox - Van Voorhis Elementary School

Fort Moore - Edward A. White Elementary School

Fort Moore - Freddie Stowers Elementary School

Fort Moore - Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School

Fort Moore - Morris R. McBride Elementary School

Fort Stewart - Charles P Murray Elementary School

Fort Stewart - Diamond Elementary School

Fort Stewart - Patrick L. Kessler Elementary School

Maxwell AFB - Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School

MCAS Beaufort - Middleton S. Elliott Elementary School