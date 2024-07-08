Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDEA Americas Announces Full-Day Prekindergarten Rollout at 33 Schools this August

    DoDEA Americas Rolls Out Full-Day Prekindergarten at 33 Schools

    Courtesy Photo | This newly renovated interactive learning area at DoDEA Americas' Crossroads...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Story by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    In a significant leap toward enriching early childhood education, DoDEA Americas is rolling out full-day Prekindergarten programs at 33 schools this August. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in DoDEA's commitment to providing top-tier education to military-connected families, aligning with the first phase of a comprehensive three-phase plan.

    As part of Phase I, 24 schools across DoDEA Americas will introduce the Universal Prekindergarten Program, laying a solid educational foundation for the youngest learners within the military community. This initiative is poised to expand further, with 17 additional schools joining in Phases II and III.

    DoDEA has a long history of supporting military families, and this program is a testament to that dedication. While DoDEA Americas has previously offered half-day prekindergarten to eligible families, the Universal Prekindergarten Program represents the first full-scale implementation of a full-day prekindergarten program across DoDEA Americas' primary schools.

    "The approval of the Universal Prekindergarten Program underscores our dedication to providing the highest quality education to military-connected children," said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. "Early childhood education is a critical foundation for future academic success, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to our primary school students."

    The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Studies consistently show that high-quality early learning experiences are crucial for cognitive, social, and emotional development. These formative years lay the groundwork for lifelong learning and success, making programs like DoDEA's Universal Prekindergarten beneficial and essential.

    The Universal Prekindergarten Program creates a supportive and engaging learning environment, enhancing various aspects of child development and preparing students for a smooth transition into kindergarten.

    DoDEA's commitment to providing a world-class education to military-connected students shines through in the Universal Prekindergarten Program. As this initiative takes flight, it promises to profoundly impact young learners' lives, setting them on a path of academic and personal success.

    For additional information on our below phase I schools please check our website, https://www.dodea.edu/americas.

    Camp Lejeune - Delalio Elementary School
    Camp Lejeune - Heroes Elementary School
    Camp Lejeune - Johnson Primary School
    Camp Lejeune - Tarawa Terrace Elementary School
    Cuba - WT Sampson Elementary/High School
    Dahlgren - Dahlgren School
    Fort Liberty - Bowley Elementary School
    Fort Liberty - Devers Elementary School
    Fort Liberty - Gordon Elementary School
    Fort Liberty - Kimberly Hampton Primary School
    Fort Liberty - Mildred B. Poole Elementary School
    Fort Liberty - Shughart Elementary School
    Puerto Rico - Antilles Elementary School
    Puerto Rico - Ramey School
    Quantico - Crossroads Elementary School
    West Point - West Point Elementary School
    Fort Jackson - Pierce Terrace Elementary School
    Fort Knox - Kingsolver Elementary School
    Fort Knox - Van Voorhis Elementary School
    Fort Moore - Edward A. White Elementary School
    Fort Moore - Freddie Stowers Elementary School
    Fort Moore - Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School
    Fort Moore - Morris R. McBride Elementary School
    Fort Stewart - Charles P Murray Elementary School
    Fort Stewart - Diamond Elementary School
    Fort Stewart - Patrick L. Kessler Elementary School
    Maxwell AFB - Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School
    MCAS Beaufort - Middleton S. Elliott Elementary School

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:27
    Story ID: 475988
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Americas Announces Full-Day Prekindergarten Rollout at 33 Schools this August, by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DoDEA Americas Rolls Out Full-Day Prekindergarten at 33 Schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA Americas
    World Class Education
    UPK
    Universal Prekindergarten

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT