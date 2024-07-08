DoDEA Americas Announces Full-Day Prekindergarten Rollout at 33 Schools this August

In a significant leap toward enriching early childhood education, DoDEA Americas is rolling out full-day Prekindergarten programs at 33 schools this August. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in DoDEA's commitment to providing top-tier education to military-connected families, aligning with the first phase of a comprehensive three-phase plan.
As part of Phase I, 24 schools across DoDEA Americas will introduce the Universal Prekindergarten Program, laying a solid educational foundation for the youngest learners within the military community. This initiative is poised to expand further, with 17 additional schools joining in Phases II and III.
DoDEA has a long history of supporting military families, and this program is a testament to that dedication. While DoDEA Americas has previously offered half-day prekindergarten to eligible families, the Universal Prekindergarten Program represents the first full-scale implementation of a full-day prekindergarten program across DoDEA Americas' primary schools.
"The approval of the Universal Prekindergarten Program underscores our dedication to providing the highest quality education to military-connected children," said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. "Early childhood education is a critical foundation for future academic success, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to our primary school students."
The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Studies consistently show that high-quality early learning experiences are crucial for cognitive, social, and emotional development. These formative years lay the groundwork for lifelong learning and success, making programs like DoDEA's Universal Prekindergarten beneficial and essential.
The Universal Prekindergarten Program creates a supportive and engaging learning environment, enhancing various aspects of child development and preparing students for a smooth transition into kindergarten.
DoDEA's commitment to providing a world-class education to military-connected students shines through in the Universal Prekindergarten Program. As this initiative takes flight, it promises to profoundly impact young learners' lives, setting them on a path of academic and personal success.
For additional information on our below phase I schools please check our website, https://www.dodea.edu/americas.
Camp Lejeune - Delalio Elementary School
Camp Lejeune - Heroes Elementary School
Camp Lejeune - Johnson Primary School
Camp Lejeune - Tarawa Terrace Elementary School
Cuba - WT Sampson Elementary/High School
Dahlgren - Dahlgren School
Fort Liberty - Bowley Elementary School
Fort Liberty - Devers Elementary School
Fort Liberty - Gordon Elementary School
Fort Liberty - Kimberly Hampton Primary School
Fort Liberty - Mildred B. Poole Elementary School
Fort Liberty - Shughart Elementary School
Puerto Rico - Antilles Elementary School
Puerto Rico - Ramey School
Quantico - Crossroads Elementary School
West Point - West Point Elementary School
Fort Jackson - Pierce Terrace Elementary School
Fort Knox - Kingsolver Elementary School
Fort Knox - Van Voorhis Elementary School
Fort Moore - Edward A. White Elementary School
Fort Moore - Freddie Stowers Elementary School
Fort Moore - Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School
Fort Moore - Morris R. McBride Elementary School
Fort Stewart - Charles P Murray Elementary School
Fort Stewart - Diamond Elementary School
Fort Stewart - Patrick L. Kessler Elementary School
Maxwell AFB - Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School
MCAS Beaufort - Middleton S. Elliott Elementary School
