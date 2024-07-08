Photo Story: Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Some of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Some of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team loaded on railcars are shown July 5, 2024, as part of a rail movement at Fort McCoy, Wis. The equipment was returning from the training rotation the 32nd was a part of in the southern United States. The movement that was completed and coordinated by the 32nd and the Wisconsin National Guard and supported by Fort McCoy was the largest of its kind in Wisconsin Guard history, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team steamed into action once again in late June and early July to support the return of more than 800 pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in the post’s second large rail movement of the year.



Fort McCoy first supported a rail movement in May to move the same 800-plus pieces of equipment on dozens of railcars, which made their way to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., for a rotation of training for the 32nd.



All along, Fort McCoy’s personnel has worked in step with unit movement coordinators for the 32nd, who have conducted the loading and off-loading of the equipment with the railcars, said Warrant Officer 1 Eric Frank with the Wisconsin National Guard who has coordinated the rail movements for the 32nd.



The last of the equipment was offloaded on July 9 on the second rail movement, Frank said. And overall, he said it was not only a historic rail movement for the Wisconsin National Guard but also well done.



“This was the largest rail movement with civilian linehaul the Wisconsin National Guard has ever done,” Frank said in May when the movement of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles started.



As far as the Fort McCoy rail operations support team goes, that team that is staffed by people working with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division and contractors partnering with LRC. These people operated locomotives to move railcars in place for loading, they worked with the 32nd and their representative service members to load railcars and move cargo, and much more, said Installation Transportation Officer Douglas “Terry” Altman, with the LRC.



Specific people supporting the rail movement included Altman, Matthew Fenik, unit movement coordinator; Clint Kurth, transportation assistant; and Dennis Diercks, transportation assistant. With the EAGLE contractor supporting the rail team is John Cobb, supervisor; William Peters, locomotive engineer/conductor; Douglas White, locomotive engineer; and Daniel Schiffer, rail brakeman/switchman.



