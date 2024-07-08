21st Medical Group welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. David Hanson, Peterson’s Space Base Delta 1 commander, passes the 21st Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. David Hanson, Peterson’s Space Base Delta 1 commander, passes the 21st Medical Group guidon to Col. Gloria Walski, during the group's change of command ceremony July 9 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Smith) see less | View Image Page

The 21st Medical Group bid farewell to Col. Donald Lofton, and welcomed Col. Gloria Walski in a change of command ceremony July 9 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.



Walski comes to Peterson from Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where she was Chief, Medical Readiness Division, Office of the Command Surgeon.



Lofton leaves the 21st MDG for Hickam Air Base, Hawaii, where he will serve as the command administrator for Pacific Air Forces Headquarters’ Office of the Surgeon General.



Col. David Hanson, Peterson’s Space Base Delta 1 commander, presided over the ceremony and recognized Lofton for his success in leading the 21st MDG.



Our medical group shined under Col. Lofton’s leadership,” Hanson said. “Del – I sincerely thank your for leading the 21st Medical Group to where it stands today. The entire SBD 1 Team wishes you and your family the best as you move to the sunny beaches of Hawaii and take care of the needs of our service members in the Indo-Pacific Region.”



During Lofton’s time in command, he led five squadrons and 525 Airmen and civilians in providing outpatient, ancillary and operational medicine services supporting two combatant commands, two field commands, 111 mission partners and 218,000 eligible beneficiaries across the Colorado Military Health System.



Colonel Lofton led efforts to rescue the Air Force's sole Area Dental Lab, saving the Department of Defense $48 million over five years, and guided the completion of Phase I of a $17 million military construction project, increasing clinical space by 14,000 square feet and enhancing care for 2,600 enrollees.



Under Lofton’s command, the 21st MDG earned numerous annual awards to include the 2022 United States Space Force Clinic of the Year, 2023 Air Force Materiel Command Verne Orr Award, and helped Peterson Space Force Base earn the 2023 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award.



During his farewell remarks, Lofton thanked the 21st MDG Team for their dedication and support to the mission.



“Words are actually inadequate to express how I feel,” Lofton said. “Thank you for the most unbelievable experience I have had in my entire career. Gloria (Walski) – you are about to embark on an amazing journey. The Front Range Medics are going to absolutely blow you away every day. They are the most resilient, creative and dedicated team of medical professionals that anyone could be asked to lead.”



During her first opportunity to address the medical group as their commander, Walski thanked Hanson for placing his trust and confidence in her ability to lead the 21st MDG and thanked the medical group team for their warm welcome.



“Ladies and gentlemen, I can’t wait to get to know you and see firsthand your dedication, resilience and engagement," Walski said. "We will accomplish the mission together and have fun doing it.”



The 21st Medical Group provides primary outpatient medical, dental and ancillary services to 36,000 enrolled beneficiaries throughout the Colorado Springs area at three separate installations: Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. The 21st MDG conducts 93,500 encounters, 1,600 radiology studies, 186,000 lab tests and 59,000 procedures annually.